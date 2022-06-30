Penn State’s torrid June recruiting strategy resulted in yet another four-star commitment as class of 2023 safety King Mack on Thursday committed to the Nittany Lions. He’s the fifth player to verbally commit this month.
Mack is Penn State’s third safety in the class. He and fellow four-star safety Conrad Hussey are teammates at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“Without further ado, after a long conversation with my family, for the next four years I will continue my academic and athletic career at… The Pennsylvania State University. 1000% committed,” Mack posted on Twitter on Thursday.
Four-star safety DaKaari Nelson (Selma, Alabama) committed to Penn State last weekend.
Penn State and Michigan State were in the running for Mack’s commitment, but the defensive back also holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Miami (Florida), Maryland, and Nebraska, among other Power Five programs.
247Sports ranks Mack as the No. 25 overall prospect from Florida and the No. 7 safety prospect nationally from the class of 2023. Mack is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.
“As a junior, worked mostly out of a two-deep safety look and thrived picking off four passes for a storied St. Thomas Aquinas program, which captured a state title in Florida’s second-highest classification,” 247Sports Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report of Mack. “Ability to get to the deeper third of the field or from hash to hash in the snap of a finger is rare. So are his track times: 10.64 in the 100, 21.43 in the 200 and 46.25 in the 400-meter dash.”
Penn State now sits with 16 verbal commitments from members of the class of 2023. The Nittany Lions began Thursday with the No. 5 class nationally for 2023, according to 247Sports.