The Daily Item
Penn State’s football program continued its big push across the offensive line on Monday, picking up a commitment from Cornell graduate transfer Hunter Nourzad.
Nourzad, scheduled to graduate from Cornell in May, made the announcement on Twitter. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in State College following a stellar career for the Big Red.
It is the second consecutive year an Ivy League offensive lineman has transferred into the program. Last season, Eric Wilson transferred from Harvard, playing in 13 games for the Nittany Lions with a dozen starts.
A Georgia native, Nourzad started 20 games in a row at right tackle in 2019 and 2021 at Cornell. A member of the Ivy League, Cornell did not play in 2020 amid COVID.
He is a two-time All-Ivy selection, including this past season. He earned All-America honors from the AFCA. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Nourzad picked Penn State ahead of Auburn, Illinois, Iowa and Virginia Tech.
Nourzad becomes the second transfer to the Nittany Lions this cycle. In December, Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley also committed.
Monday’s pick-up continues a streak of signees for Penn State across the offensive line in recent weeks.
On Saturday, Wyomissing standout tackle Jven Williams, a four-star recruit and the top player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. On National Signing day last week, the Lions also received a letter of intent from Vega Ioane, who will be on the roster in 2022. Penn State also recently got verbal commitments from Anthony Donkah (Class of 2023) and Cooper Cousins (Class of 2024).