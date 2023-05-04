STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning cleared the way Thursday for the first phase of renovations to Beaver Stadium upon a vote today by the full board.
The initial stage of renovation is “expected to be completed over the next 12 months.” It’s estimated at $70 million and is part of an extensive four-year renovation effort that is expected to total $700 million.
A Penn State release said the initiative’s first phase will consist of architect and engineer procurement, design and necessary structural maintenance. Additional facets of the first renovation phase will include field lighting upgrades and winterization ahead of the expansion of the College Football Playoff field in 2024 when it moves to 12 teams.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’m thrilled to support the university and Intercollegiate Athletics in this renovation project, which will benefit all of our student-athletes and ultimately grow the role Beaver Stadium plays in supporting the local and state economies — all in a fiscally responsible manner that is completely separate from the university’s academic budget,” Board Chairman Matt Schuyler said in a statement. “Beaver Stadium is a national icon, and parts of the facility are more than 85 years old. This is the right time and the right approach for needed improvements and modernization.”
A broader renovation of the west side of Beaver Stadium will see accessibility improvements and enhanced fan amenities that include restroom and concession upgrades, additional seating options, and club seating. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2025.
Penn State said the project will be “financed and paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics, using no tuition dollars or educational budget.”
The university has set a completion date of 2027 for renovations to the west side of Beaver stadium.
“We have the most passionate fans in college football and we are designing the renovation to provide them with an even better experience than the nation-leading game-day environment we have now,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “Even with the substantial enhancements and new amenities, we will remain true to the traditions of Penn State football and Beaver Stadium.”