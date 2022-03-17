DETROIT — Seven of Penn State’s nine NCAA qualifiers advanced to tonight’s second session of the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Area in downtown Detroit as the Nittany Lions took an early lead in the team race.
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds, No. 1), Nick Lee (141 pounds, No. 1), Carter Starocci (174 pounds, No. 1), Max Dean, (197 pounds, No. 2), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds, No. 2), Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds, No. 4) and Beau Bartlett (149 pounds, No. 13) earned opening-round victories on Thursday afternoon.
Starocci and Kerkvliet tallied pins against their opponents, while Lee, Bravo-Young and Brooks picked up wins via major decisions. Dean defeated his opponent by a technical fall.
The wins put Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Brooks one step closer to defending their national titles in their respective weight classes after the quartet won national championships last year in St. Louis.
Drew Hildebrandt (125 pounds, No. 12) and Brady Berge and (157 pounds, No. 16) will wrestle later this evening in the consolation brackets after dropping their matches in Session I. Hildebrandt and Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto needed extra time to determine their bout, which Noto won, 4-2, in sudden victory.
When competition resumes, Bravo-Young (18-0) will face Navy’s Josh Koderhandt (26-8). Lee (18-0) draws Rider’s Quinn Kinner (19-6). Bartlett (15-8) will face a familiar opponent in Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (22-2). Starocci (19-0) and Cal Poly’s Adam Kemp (14-4) will grapple. Brooks (17-1) draws Hunter Bolen (23-5) of Virginia Tech. Dean (19-1) advances to face Virginia’s Jay Aiello (14-3). Kerkvliet (19-2) and Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff (17-9) will grapple.
Central Cambria alumnus and Iowa wrestler Max Murin (149 pounds, No. 8) recorded a technical fall (4:49) in his first bout of the tournament. He will face Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfelle this evening.
Hildebrandt faces Stanford’s Logan Ashton, and Berge will compete against Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag.
Through the end of the first session, Penn State is in first place with 15.5 points. Iowa is in second with 14.5 points, and Michigan owns third place behind 12.5 points.
Session II begins at 7 p.m.