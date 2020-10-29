STATE COLLEGE — Last season, No. 18 Penn State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) committed 14 turnovers during its 13-game season.
Then-first-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford threw seven interceptions in 12 games, with his first turnover not occurring until Week 4 at Maryland.
Last Saturday, Clifford threw two interceptions, and No. 18 Penn State committed three turnovers in its 36-35 season-opening loss at Indiana.
As Penn State looks to rebound from its first 0-1 start since the 2015 season, taking care of the football this week against No. 3 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is atop its list of priorities.
“I thought that I played well, but the mistakes that I made weren’t just like a minor mistake,” Clifford said. “It was the critical errors.”
Clifford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a game-high 119 yards and a touchdown.
The redshirt junior’s first interception occurred in the first quarter with Penn State up 7-0. The turnover set up the Hoosiers with first-and-10 from Penn State’s 38-yard line, and Indiana kicked a field goal on a nine-play drive to record its first points of the game.
Clifford threw his second interception one quarter later during the third play of a Penn State drive that started at the Nittany Lions’ 5-yard line. Hoosiers’ cornerback Jamar Johnson returned the interception 17 yards to the Penn State 2, setting up a touchdown run by running back Stevie Scott III to put Indiana ahead, 17-7.
Nittany Lions’ reserve quarterback Will Levis fumbled on third-and-1 on the Indiana 7-yard line with 1:01 remaining in the first half.
While former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is no longer with the program — he is now head coach at Old Dominion — Penn State redshirt junior long snapper Chris Stoll said a major emphasis under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is making the protection of the football a program standard.
“The ball is kind of our program, as Ciarrocca always says,” Stoll said. “That focus on the ball is going to continue to happen. Everyone messes up once in a while. Once in awhile people miss a field goal, you will be lacking in ball security, but I think especially after last week, people are going to hold tight to that program. I don’t think it’ll be an issue going forward.”
Penn State committed just one turnover — a fumble — in last year’s loss at Ohio State.
Over the last six meetings with Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have committed six turnovers. As the Buckeyes bring one of the nation’s most talented defensive lines and defensive backfield into Beaver Stadium this week, Penn State will look to minimize the turnover mishaps as it attempts to grab its first win of the season.
“I think we’ve averaged 1.4 turnovers (per game) over the previous six seasons, and we had three in that game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Doing that on the road in the Big Ten is going to make things really challenging.”