STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s wrestling program will open its 2021 season on Jan. 16 at Rutgers. The start of the season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic nearly two months beyond the date of the Nittany Lions' 2019 opener.
The Nittany Lions draw Michigan State at Rec Hall on Jan. 24 for their home opener.
Penn State will participate in a tri-meet against Indiana and Northwestern on Jan. 30 in Evanston, Ill. On Feb. 7, Penn State travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for another tri-meet showdown against Michigan and Wisconsin.
Defending Big Ten champion Iowa travels to Penn State on Feb. 12. One week later, the Nittany Lions visit Ohio State (Feb. 19) before concluding the regular season at Maryland on Feb. 21.
The 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will be held at Penn State on March 6-7. The NCAA Wrestling Tournament is slated for March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Penn State ended the 2020 season fourth overall at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and produced two Big Ten champions in rising sophomore Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and NCAA champ Mark Hall (174 pounds).
Including Brooks and Hall, the Nittany Lions were slated to send seven wrestlers to the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship in Minneapolis last March before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rising junior Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), senior Nick Lee (141 pounds), junior Jarod Verkleeren (149 pounds) and former Nittany Lion Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds) and Shakur Rasheed (197 pounds) earned national berths.
Wrestling publication Intermat debuted Penn State as the nation’s No. 3 tournament and dual-meet team in its Dec. 29 rankings.
Intermat ranked Bravo-Young No. 3 at 133; Lee No. 2 at 141; Verkleeren No. 12 at 149; junior Brady Berge No. 10 at 157; freshman Joe Lee No. 9 at 165; freshman Carter Starocci No. 5 at 174; Brooks No. 3 at 184; freshman Michael Beard No. 13 at 197; and freshman Greg Kerkvliet No. 6 at heavyweight.
Penn State went 12-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten meets last season.