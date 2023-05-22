Penn State’s transfer portal push netted another potential post presence with a commitment from 6-foot-11 former Miami (Florida) center Favour Aire.
Aire announced his decision via a post on Instagram.
“New beginnings #committed,” read the caption to Aire’s post.
The former Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Maryland) standout played in 14 games as a freshman with the Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season. He attempted only seven shots from the field and connected on three of those attempts. Aire logged a season-high six points in nine minutes against Louisville last December. He tallied eight rebounds with two blocks and two steals during his freshman year.
Aire signed with the Hurricanes as a consensus four-star prep prospect. 247Sports ranked him as the fourth-best prospect from Maryland in his class, while Rivals ranked him as Maryland’s third-best prospect.
Aire’s the second center first-year Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades has added to the roster via the transfer portal. Last month, former Georgetown and Maryland center Qudus Wahab signed with Penn State. Wahab is listed at 6-foot-11 and brings a career 1,030 points to his new program.
Aire is the eighth transfer portal addition for Rhoades. In addition to Wahab, Aire joins Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, Nick Kern Jr., Zach Hicks, Puff Johnson, Leo O’Boyle and RayQuawndis Mitchell.
Lundy, Pickett turn in solid combine efforts
With the NBA Draft set to begin in less than a month, former Penn State basketball standouts Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy are making their final push for NBA franchises looking to add new talent.
The pair recently participated in the NBA Combine in Chicago, which included scrimmages against other prospects along with routine testing and skill challenges.
Lundy played in a pair of combine scrimmages. The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native connected on four of his five 3-point attempts and finished with 12 points in his first outing. He accumulated four rebounds and recorded 19:07 of playing time. Pickett, who transferred to Penn State from Siena in 2021, shot 3-of-5 from the floor and ended with eight points in his lone scrimmage. Pickett led his team with six assists and collected three rebounds in 19:17 minutes played.
Lundy registered 18 points and made six of his nine attempts from the floor in his second scrimmage, including shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds and three assists to his stat line. Lundy’s 23:15 of game time was the fourth-highest among his teammates.
“Lundy’s a big-time catch-and-shoot option who has more game off the bounce than other specialists in this draft, and he’s built well to compete on the glass and guard up a spot,” SINow’s Kevin Sweeney wrote of Lundy’s scrimmages. “He certainly helped himself this week and would be a guy I’d target for a guaranteed contract in the second round.”
The NBA Draft will take place on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.