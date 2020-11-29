For the first time this season, Penn State played complementary football.
And for the first time this year, the Nittany Lions earned a victory.
Penn State defeated Michigan 27-17 on Saturday in Ann Arbor to snap a five-game losing streak and infuse much-needed energy into a reeling program.
“There’s been a lot of things going on this year. To see our team battle through that, and our program battle through that adversity with all types of limitations and issues and challenges in depth, I couldn’t be happier for our players,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
One week after being displaced from his position as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback, Sean Clifford was given another opportunity to regain his spot as he entered the game with Penn State’s first-team offense.
The redshirt junior was 17-of-28 passing for 163 yards. His most notable stat, however, was zero turnovers.
Clifford used both his arms and his legs to help Penn State to its first win since December 28, 2019. He rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown, a 28-yard scamper in the second quarter.
Will Levis, who replaced Clifford as the starter last week against Iowa, was used in running packages. He recorded the last Nittany Lions touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
After playing both at various points this season, Franklin remained impressed with their resilience.
“I really feel that way about both of them,” Franklin said of Clifford and Levis. “Levis got an opportunity to start. Then we made a change, so it’s been challenging on both of them, and they both handled it. I said last week we were going to need them both the rest of the year, and that’s going to continue to be the case. I’m really proud of both of them. … They both have handled adversity really well.”
The Nittany Lions defense and special teams assisted the offense with complementary football.
Penn State’s Drew Hartlaub recovered a fumble on a Nittany Lions punt attempt that was dropped by Michigan’s Mike Sainristil. The Michigan miscue gave the Penn State offense first-and-10 from Michigan’s 27-yard line.
Penn State used a six-play drive to score when Jake Pinegar kicked a 22-yard field goal that put Penn State ahead, 17-7, late in the third quarter.
The Nittany Lions looked to have another fumble recovery in the fourth quarter after Michigan (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) quarterback Cade McNamara was sacked on fourth down.
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney recovered the loose football near the sideline, but the play was reviewed and overturned after they ruled it ineligible because Toney illegally batted the football inbounds.
Penn State held Michigan to 286 offensive yards while the Nittany Lions gained 417. The Wolverines had 133 of those yards on two drives — a 68-yarder in the second quarter and a 66-yard drive in the third.
Seven of Michigan’s 11 drives ended in turnovers on downs, punts or fumbles.
“We were just tired of it, just tired of losing,” Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “That’s not us; that’s not this program; and we wanted to show everybody that that’s not us. I feel like we went out there and showed it today. That’s how we play football. We put it out there on tap, so now we just have to keep continuing.”
With starting running back Devyn Ford unavailable because of a death in his family, Nittany Lions’ freshman Keyvone Lee made the first start of his collegiate career.
Lee — who started the season fourth on the depth chart — rushed for a game-high 134 yards and one touchdown on a game-high 22 carries.
“He’s 230 pounds, and he breaks tackles, and he falls forward,” Franklin said.
Lee’s 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the third of his career, and gave Penn State an early 7-0 lead.
Penn State true freshmen accounted for 267 of Penn State’s yardage total. Freshman wide receiver Parker Washington posted a career-high nine catches for 93 yards to lead all receivers. He was targeted 11 times.
“Super proud of Parker Washington with nine catches. … I don’t know the last time a true freshman had nine catches,” Franklin said.
Penn State travels to Rutgers next Saturday.