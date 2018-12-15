STATE COLLEGE — Penn State last played on Nov. 24, but it’s been a busy couple of weeks for coach James Franklin and his team.
The coaches have had to balance practices, meetings and recruiting trips, while the players have juggled practices, final exams and meetings.
All of this comes as the Nittany Lions focus on a New Year’s Day matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
“As you could imagine, it’s been a crazy couple of weeks since the season ended,” Franklin said during a pre-bowl press conference Friday.
Franklin and his staff have made plenty of in-home visits over the past two weeks, while also hosting several prospects in Happy Valley on official visits.
The early signing period concludes Friday, so Penn State coaches have had their plates full with making those last pitches to recruits, and also working to keep current commitments intact.
Penn State’s 2019 class stands at 16 commits, but the Nittany Lions are in the mix for a few more marquee prospects, including five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, four-star running back Noah Cain and four-star defensive end Adisa Isaac.
“Coaches and staff are running in a thousand different directions,” Franklin said. “Grades are coming in now, early signs are positive. That’s really important to us.
“Guys have had some time off, over the course of a season you develop some bumps and bruises, so it’s good to get a bit of rest. It’s tough to balance getting that rest with the practices we have, and obviously, the coaches out on the recruiting trail.”
Mulling the draft
Another topic in the lull between the regular-season finale against Maryland and the Jan. 1 clash with Kentucky is underclassmen assessing whether to declare early for the NFL Draft.
Running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Shareef Miller are two of the bigger names who will make decision on whether to return to school for their senior seasons or move on to the NFL.
Franklin said he expects everyone who is healthy to be available for a bowl game. Some draft prospects nationally, such as Ohio State’s Nick Bosa and West Virginia’s Will Grier, have decided to skip their bowl games to focus on preparation for the draft.
“Obviously, it’s a fluid conversation. It’s constantly evolving and changing,” Franklin said. “The Sunday after our last regular-season game, we met with them. We tried to schedule things ahead of time so we could meet with them and their families and position coaches.
“It’s not about convincing them to stay. It’s about giving them all the information I can give through my knowledge and my contacts to give them the best resources to make a decision.”
Franklin said the outside perception from some might be that most times a coach is going to do his best to convince a player to stay in college, but Penn State’s coaching staff operates differently.
He even mentioned the fact that after Saquon Barkley’s sophomore season, a year before he was draft-eligible, Franklin advised the superstar back that he should probably go pro once he completed his junior season.
“It really should be a complementary process and decision-making,” Franklin said. “If that guy leaves and he’s a first- or second-round draft pick, that’s good for him and his family, and it’s good for Penn State football. And if he leaves early, but only gets taken in the 6th or 7th round or (goes) undrafted, that’s bad for him and his family and it’s bad for Penn State football. Right now, we’re planning on everybody for the game. But again, that can change.”
Kentucky’s rush man
The Kentucky name Penn State fans should get accustomed to hearing in the build-up to the Citrus Bowl is edge rusher Josh Allen.
Allen, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2018 Chuck Bednarik Award winner (given to the best defensive player in college football), is projected to be a top-15 draft pick next April.
Kentucky’s ability to move him around the box and put him in many dangerous areas presents Franklin and Penn State’s offensive line with a huge challenge.
“First of all, I was following him on Twitter and sending him a bunch of direct messages and said he should save himself for the draft,” Franklin joked.
Allen recorded 14 sacks in the regular season, and has 28 for his Wildcats career.
“He’s the best defensive player in college football, and the way he’s been able to impact the game in so many different ways is impressive,” Franklin said. “It’s impressive how twitchy he is and how quick he can get around the edge. ... I think he’s a good example of how you can use a guy in a variety of different ways. As a defense, they do a really good job formationally to try and maximize his impact.”