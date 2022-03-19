DETROIT – Penn State will head into tonight’s individual championship rounds as the 2022 Division I Wrestling Championships team national champion.
The Nittany Lions’ 111.5 points as of this afternoon are mathematically insurmountable for second-place Michigan (90 points) to overtake. Penn State’s team title is the tenth in program history and its ninth in the past 11 seasons.
Penn State won its last team title in 2019, giving the Nittany Lions four consecutive under 13-year coach Cael Sanderson, who has now won nine team championships during his tenure as head coach.
Penn State’s 10 team national title ranks third all-time behind Oklahoma State (34) and Iowa (24).
Nine Nittany Lions qualified for the three-day national tournament, which concludes tonight. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds), and Max Dean (197 pounds) will wrestle in the championship bouts this evening.
Sanderson arrived at Penn State in 2009, and it took him just two years to lead the Nittany Lions to their third-ever team national championship, which was won in Philadelphia.
Sanderson and the Nittany Lions won additional team national championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The 2016 season sparked another four-year run in which Penn State claimed team national championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Tonight’s individual championship rounds begin at 7 p.m.