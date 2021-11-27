EAST LANSING, Mich. — For Penn State, Saturday brought a feeling of déjà vu that’s been all too familiar this season.
No. 12 Michigan State earned a 30-27 win against the Nittany Lions at a snowy Spartan Stadium in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Penn State ends the regular-season record at 7-5. Four of those losses have come by a margin of four or fewer points.
“I believe we’re a better team (than our record indicates),” Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy said. “We just make too many mistakes at critical times in games. We have to clean that up.”
After falling behind 14-0 following a pair of first-quarter Michigan State touchdowns, the Nittany Lions tied the score at 14 with 12:11 remaining in the second quarter after a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
The scoring play was the second for the duo, as Clifford and Dotson hooked up for a 27-yard score late in the first quarter.
Hardy gave Penn State its first lead of the game, 20-17, with an interception he returned 17 yards for a touchdown with 11:07 to play in the third quarter. The play marked the 18th consecutive game the Nittany Lions forced a turnover.
The Spartans responded with a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that quarterback Payton Thorne capped with a 1-yard keeper. The drive put Michigan State ahead, 23-20, and it spanned 8:53 to give the Spartans their longest scoring drive of the season.
Michigan State won the time-of-possession battle, 36:32 to 23:28.
Penn State turned the football over on downs during the ensuing possession to set up Michigan State with first-and-10 from its 16-yard line. The Nittany Lions defense forced the Spartans to punt, giving Penn State the football with first-and-10 from its 40.
Three plays later, running back Keyvone Lee fumbled at his team’s 46. Former Southern Columbia standout and Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay recovered the football.
Haladay posted a game-high 11 stops, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
The Spartans on the ensuing possession turned a fourth-and-15 into a 20-yard touchdown when Thorne threw a well-placed pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We just have to do a better job in coverage,” said Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who finished with a team-leading 10 tackles. “Execution errors. Guys are in the right spots, right where they’re supposed to be. We just have to execute and knock that ball down.”
Clifford ended with 313 yards passing and three touchdowns. Dotson had a game-high 137 yards receiving on eight catches to go with his pair of scores. The Nittany Lions ran 26 times for 61 yards.
“We tried to mix in the run game all day long,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we weren’t able to run the ball consistently enough.”
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. The Big Ten’s leading rusher averaged 4.6 yards per carry, and ripped off a long of 35 yards in the opening quarter.
“I thought, overall, we did a decent job of containing him most of the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “But there were critical stops that we needed at important times throughout the game we weren’t able to make.”
After beginning the season on a five-game win streak, the Nittany Lions won just two of their last seven contests. They now await their bowl destination.
Michigan State closes out the year at 10-2, including a perfect 6-0 in home games at Spartan Stadium for its first undefeated home season since 2015.
“At the end of the day, it really comes down to mental and physical toughness,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “That’s a big part of it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.