STATE COLLEGE — Six days after leading Penn State to its third 10-win season in four years, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin and Penn State have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the six-year Nittany Lions' coach in State College through 2025.
Penn State’s Committee on Compensation unanimously voted on Franklin’s extension Friday afternoon. Financial terms of the contract extension were not immediately disclosed. The Penn State athletic department website said terms of the contract will be released "in the near future."
"It's not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching," Franklin said. "It's even more rare that it's a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It's been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State football program for the last six years.
"It's gratifying to work at a university where the administration cares as much about what happens in the classroom and community as it does about wins and losses. I love Penn State, our players and our dedicated coaches and staff. I'm proud to continue this journey with them and grateful that President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the board of trustees share my vision for continuing our pursuit of excellence."
Friday’s announcement puts to rest rumors over the last two weeks of Franklin’s mutual interest with Florida State, and speculation that he was a candidate for the head coaching job at Southern California. Southern California on Wednesday announced it would retain coach Clay Helton next season.
During his postgame press conference last Saturday, Franklin addressed those rumors and hinted a new deal with Penn State was forthcoming.
“I love Penn State, I love our players,” Franklin said after Penn State’s Nov. 30 win against Rutgers. “I don’t see that changing any time soon. It’s a little bit the nature of college football, but I love Penn State, I love our players, I love what we’re doing here. I don’t see that changing any time soon. Hopefully, all this conversation will be over very shortly.”
Penn State finished the regular season 10-2 and compiled a 7-2 conference record. The Nittany Lions are in contention to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game for the third time in four seasons.
Franklin's compiled a 55-23 overall record and has gone 34-18 in Big Ten contests during his tenure at Penn State.
“As a leader, you obviously serve a significant role,” Penn State and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Micah Parsons said last week. “He comes in every day positive, (has) great work ethic, so I think he’s the engine to this program. That’s how important I think he is to the program.”
Franklin arrived at Penn State in 2014 to replace Bill O’Brien, who is now the head coach of the NFL’s Houston Texans. Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a 7-6 record and a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl in his inaugural season.
After going 7-6 in 2015, Franklin guided the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title the following season. Penn State finished that year 11-3 and played in the Rose Bowl. Franklin was named the Sporting News National Coach of the Year, the Woody Hayes National Coach of the Year and the Associated Press Big Ten Coach of the Year during the 2016 season.
The Nittany Lions again won 11 games in 2017 and capped an 11-2 season with a win against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. Penn State’s administration extended Franklin’s contract in Aug. 2017, with a six-year, $34.7 million deal ($5.78 million per year).
Franklin owns a career 79-38 record as a head coach. Before coming to Penn State, he led Vanderbilt to a 24-15 record over three seasons. The Commodores played in three consecutive bowl games and finished with nine-win seasons in Franklin’s last two years.
Franklin is a Langhorne native and played quarterback at East Stroudsburg University.
Earlier this season, he spoke about what he and his coaching staff have been able to accomplish in six years at Penn State.
“I’m pretty confident in what we have been able to do in helping guys reach their dreams academically, athletically, socially,” Franklin said. “Our record stacks up pretty good against pretty much anybody. You know, we’re in a good place. I’m in a good place. I want to get better. We want to get better.”