COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Penn State needed just two plays to dictate the type of night it planned to have against Maryland.
Never mind the large crowd that packed Maryland Stadium early, or the former Maryland dignitaries such as former Terrapin coach Ralph Friedgen and former Terrapin and NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith who counted among those in attendance.
The amplified atmosphere didn’t faze Penn State, as the Nittany Lions exploded for two touchdowns in their first four plays on offense Friday night to set the tone in a 59-0 win.
Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson intercepted Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson’s second pass attempt of the contest. A Maryland illegal block below the waist and personal foul penalty on the play set up Penn State with first-and-goal.
Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford scored on an 8-yard run on the ensuing play. The touchdown, which was also the first of his collegiate career, put the Nittany Lions ahead 7-0.
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler effectively silenced the home crowd on Penn State’s second drive of the contest.
Hamler pulled in a pass from Clifford off a slant pattern on third-and-9 from Penn State’s 42. As Hamler secured the football near the first-down line, he accelerated, leaving behind his Maryland defender. Hamler darted upfield, high-stepping on his way to end zone on a 58-yard touchdown play.
Hamler finished with 108 yards receiving and one touchdown, his second 100-yard performance of the season.
Maryland’s offense entered the late-week matchup averaging 537.7 yards on offense. It was overwhelmed and overmatched.
Penn State held the Terrapins to just 94 yards in the first half, and the Terrapins struggled to gain 11 yards in the third quarter. Maryland finished with 124 yards of offense — a season-low.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson was 9-of-20 for 62 yards, and running back Anthony McFarland was held to 24 yards.
Clifford aced his first road test. He threw three touchdown passes against one interception — his first of the season.
All four of Penn State’s running backs saw playing time by the second quarter. Meadville High graduate Journey Brown, making his second consecutive start, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 21 yards. Ricky Slade had a team-high eight carries for 28 yards and one touchdown.
The Nittany Lions tallied 619 yards of offense.
Penn State’s Micah Parsons was flagged for targeting midway through the first quarter and was disqualified.
With the win, Penn State has outscored Maryland 163-6 over the last three years and it extended its series lead to 40-2-1. Penn State will put its 4-0 record up against visiting Purdue next week.