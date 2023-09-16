CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Seventh-ranked Penn State turned its defense into offense in a 30-13 win at Illinois in its Big Ten opener on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0) forced five turnovers, picking off sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer four times in the game — accomplishing the feat for the first time since Nov. 15, 2014.
“Coming on the road, I felt like we needed to make a statement,” linebacker Abdul Carter said. “We started off the season not as good as we can potentially be. We needed to make a statement and we did that today.”
With time winding down in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions produced their finest defensive sequence of the season — nearly coming away with a forced fumble, recording a sack then punctuating the drive with an interception by Cam Miller to end the quarter.
The stop allowed the Nittany Lions to put the game on ice. It took only three plays and 30 yards to score. Nicholas Singleton cruised in from 16 yards out to give Penn State a 30-7 lead with 14:24 remaining.
Penn State finished with 383 total yards.
The Penn State defense picked up the slack, giving the offense a favorable field position to work its way into the game. The Nittany Lions scored 20 points off of the five turnovers.
“That was a pretty Big Ten win on the road,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game. “We’ve got to appreciate winning. It’s hard to do. Each week there are games and there are upsets and games where you have to grind it out.
“It was beautiful to me, especially when you take all the factors that we look at into it — we held them to 62 yards rushing, getting five turnovers and our offense not turning the ball over as well. You do those things, you’re gonna win a lot of games.”
Playing in its first Big Ten game of the season, the Penn State offense looked out of sync throughout but was aided by the 20 points created from the Illinois turnovers.
Quarterback Drew Allar went 16-of-33 for 208 yards — failing to throw a touchdown for the first time this season.
Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton each found the end zone while Trey Potts tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren on a trick play late in the third quarter.
Singleton led the Nittany Lions receiving corps with three catches for a career-best 49 yards while Warren turned in another productive game with three catches for 35 yards. Wide receiver Liam Clifford added one catch for 33 yards in the win.
The Nittany Lions extended their run of 30-point scoring efforts to 10 straight games and have won nine of their last 10 games overall.
Penn State took a 16-7 lead into halftime, using a 6-play, 48-yard drive over the final 42 seconds. Allar engineered the drive with a pair of runs up the middle and a 33-yard strike to Clifford to get down inside the red zone.
After taking a shot to the end zone to Tyler Warren that sailed incomplete, Alex Felkins came on to knock in a 28-yard field goal to end the half.
“Liam had a great catch. That was a phenomenal catch and a great route by him, he just beat the DB with speed,” Allar said. “That was huge to get points at the end of the half, even though it wasn’t a touchdown like we would’ve wanted to. We went from a six-point lead to a nine-point lead at the end of the half, which was huge.”
Felkins made three of his four field goal attempts in the half — hitting from 20, 45 and 28. Felkins’ attempt from 52 yards was blocked by Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton with 6:09 left in the second quarter.
Off the blocked field goal, Illinois responded with an effective drive as Luke Altmyer connected on a couple of pivotal pass plays. A 26-yard hookup with Ashton Hollins moved the Fighting Illini inside the red zone followed by a pass to Casey Washington that set up a Reggie Love touchdown run to get Illinois on the scoreboard with 2:08 left in the half.
Penn State put up 197 total yards with 11 first downs in the first half while Illinois produced 168 yards and nine first downs.
Allar started slowly but found a bit of a groove as the half progressed, completing 10-of-20 passes for 136 yards. Comparatively, Altmyer was 13-of-22 for 127 yards with two interceptions in the first half.
The Nittany Lions notched three takeaways in the first half. More importantly, they were able to capitalize on the Illinois turnovers — coming away with two field goals off a fumble recovery by Kobe King and an interception by Carter before using a Daequan Hardy interception to spark a 12-play, 57-yard drive capped by Allen’s 4-yard touchdown run to jump ahead 13-0 with 11:04 left in the second quarter.
“(Field position) was important,” cornerback Johnny Dixon said. “We wanted to get the ball in our offense’s hands as many times as possible and it ended up working out for us.”
Illinois was impressive early on, moving the ball against the Penn State defense on its first drive but failing to come away with points as Caleb Griffin missed a 47-yard field goal wide left.
Defensively, the Fighting Illini stuffed the Nittany Lions on their first drive and looked impenetrable in the red zone on the next Penn State drive to force a Felkins field goal.