Penn State fell three spots to No. 16 with 641 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon. The drop comes a day after No. 2 Ohio State earned a 44-31 win at Beaver Stadium to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten contests.
Penn State’s record on the year dipped to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
The Nittany Lions led, 21-16, in the fourth quarter before the Buckeyes erupted for 14 points in 44 seconds to nab the win.
Ohio State’s defense recorded three interceptions and recovered a fumble in the win.
“There’s a lot of corrections that we obviously have to make,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “But, to me, the game starts and ends with the turnovers. You can't give that type of team a short field that many times and be successful. It's going to make it really challenging.”
Saturday’s loss concludes a four-game October in which the Nittany Lions went 2-2. In addition to its loss against Ohio State, Penn State dropped a 41-17 road matchup at No. 4 Michigan. The Nittany Lions earned wins against Northwestern and Minnesota during their October stretch.
Penn State joined Ohio State (tied for No. 2), Michigan (No. 4) and Illinois (No. 14) as Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. Georgia, Tennessee (tied for No. 2) and Clemson (No. 5) round out this week’s top five. Maryland appeared in the “others receiving votes” category.
The Nittany Lions were also ranked No. 16 with 602 votes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.
Washington erupts on offense
A week after finding the end zone for the first time this season, Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington registered his second scoring reception of the year in the third quarter via a 58-yard touchdown.
The score was the 12th of Washington’s three-year career with the Nittany Lions.
Washington posted 11 receptions on 14 targets and recorded 179 yards. His receptions and yardage outputs were career bests. Washington averaged 16.3 yards per catch against the Buckeyes.
“He’s made plays really his entire career here,” Franklin said. “He is a contested catch guy; he’s got the ability to make him miss. He’s a really good route runner and has been productive. He had some opportunities tonight to make some plays, he made those plays. Obviously, I got a ton of respect for Parker and the type of player that he is.”
The third-year sophomore leads all Penn State pass-catchers with 567 yards receiving. He ranks sixth among all Big Ten receivers in the category. Washington, who has registered a catch in each of his 30 games with the program, has amassed a career 1,867 yards receiving.
IU time set
No. 16 Penn State’s Nov. 5 contest at Indiana will begin at 3:30 p.m. (ABC).
The Nittany Lions are making their first trip to Bloomington since 2020 when the Hoosiers pulled the upset in a 36-35 overtime win against then-No. 8 Penn State.
Penn State defeated Indiana, 24-0, last season in State College.
Indiana has gone 3-5 this season and enters the upcoming matchup on a five-game losing streak. The Hoosiers were idle last week.