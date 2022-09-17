AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State rushed for 245 yards and five scores, while the Nittany Lions' defense forced four Auburn turnovers in a 41-12 road win on Saturday.
Penn State safeties Ji’Ayir Brown and Zakee Wheatley registered interceptions. Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland and defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson recovered fumbles. Penn State’s defense held the Tigers to 5 of 13 on third downs and tallied six sacks.
For the second consecutive week, freshman running back Nicholas Singleton paced the Nittany Lions in rushing. He accumulated 124 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Singleton scored on runs of 1 and 54 yards. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen ran for 52 yards on nine carries. He posted touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford completed 14 of 19 passes for 178 yards. He scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter. The win gave Clifford a 2-0 record against Auburn.
Tight end Brenton Strange led the Nittany Lions’ receiving efforts with a team-best 80 yards on another team-leading six catches.