STATE COLLEGE — No. 12 Penn State continued its trend of fast starts, adding three more first-quarter touchdowns in Saturday’s 35-7 homecoming win over Purdue.
The Nittany Lions led 21-0 after one, and scored on the third play of the second quarter to take their commanding 28-0 lead. The three first-quarter scores gave Penn State 69 points in the first quarter through the first five games.
The Nittany Lions have not allowed a point in the opening quarter this season.
Sean Clifford threw a pair of first-quarter scores and ran for another to stake the Lions (5-0, 2-0) to the lead.
Through five games, Penn State has outscored its opponents 235-37, an average of 47-7.
No. 50
Franklin picked up his 50th career victory at Penn State. After starting 14-12 in his first two seasons, Franklin has led the Lions to a 36-9 mark — 11-3, 11-2, 9-4, 5-0 — over the past three-plus seasons.
Franklin is 50-21 at Penn State and 74-36 overall, including three seasons leading Vanderbilt to three bowl games.
Red zone
The Nittany Lions also continued their strong start in the red zone. Penn State reached the red zone five times on Saturday and scored four touchdowns.
Jake Pinegar’s missed 37-yard field goal in the second quarter marked the first time this season Penn State didn’t score when reaching the red zone. The Nittany Lions are now 24-of-25 in scoring, including 20 touchdowns
Penn State was one of just eight teams nationally that scored on every red zone possession entering this week.
Improv by QB
Coming off a conference Player of the Week honor, Clifford picked right up where he left off in the first quarter. He was 6-for-7 for 156 yards and two TDs — including a 72-yarder to Jahan Dotson — and also ran for 24 yards and another score.
His 3-yard TD run that made it 14-0 was an improvisation. The Lions had the ball on the 3 and ran play-action pass. Clifford looked for the tight end in the middle of the end zone, but the linebackers bumped the tight end off his route as Clifford jumped in the air for a Tim Tebow-like jump pass.
Clifford smartly tucked the ball and sprinted around the left side untouched for the 3-yard score.
Targeting
For the second consecutive week, targeting was called in Penn State’s Big Ten game on two different occasions.
Purdue’s Cam Allen was ejected on Penn State’s second series when he lunged into Clifford as he slid in for first down. After review, the call was confirmed and Allen was disqualified 16 plays into the game.
Because he was disqualified in the first half, Allen is eligible to start next week against Maryland.
Early in the second quarter, Penn State safety Lamont Wade was called for targeting when he dove in head-first and struck Purdue running back King Doerue. After review, officials overturned the call and Wade stayed in the game. The junior from Clairton turned in the best performance of his career.
Wade finished with 11 tackles — his previous career high was five — to lead the team. He also added his second career sack and broke up a pass.
Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons started after being ejected in the first half of last week’s rout at Maryland. He finished with five tackles, including two for loss, and one of Penn State’s 10 sacks.