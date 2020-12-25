Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper and senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.
Culpepper and Shelton are the first Penn State entrants to the NCAA transfer portal since the Nittany Lions concluded their season last week with a 56-21 win against Illinois.
The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder first reported of Shelton’s entry in the transfer portal.
Shelton started seven games this season, and graduated last December. He registered 14 total tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Shelton, a Columbus, Ohio, native recovered a fumble in Penn State’s regular-season finale win over Illinois.
“My time at Penn State has been nothing short of memorable,” Shelton said in a statement on Twitter. “I have met some of the greatest people at this university. Penn State has provided me with opportunities I could have never dreamed of, and for that I will always be grateful.”
In four seasons at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 327-pound Shelton posted 51 total tackles including 12.5 stops for a loss to go with six sacks.
Culpepper arrived at Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 296-pound Florida native played in nine games this season and ended the year with five tackles and half a sack.
247Sports first reported Culpepper’s transfer.
He posted a season-best three total tackles against Maryland on Nov. 7.
Culpepper played in 13 games in 2019.