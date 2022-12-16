STATE COLLEGE — No. 11 Penn State could be near full strength when it faces No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan 2.
As of Friday, the Nittany Lions received just one opt-out for their New Year’s Six bowl after cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declared for the 2023 NFL draft late last month.
Six players opted out of the Outback Bowl last season, a contest the Nittany Lions dropped against Arkansas. Heading into 2022, Penn State coach James Franklin said team captains established early expectations regarding the upcoming season.
“That was a big part of our conversation before the season started with our captains and what their expectations were and what their standards were, and what mine were, as well,” Franklin said. “And really, in my mind, the way we’ve built it at Penn State, there’s really no reason to opt-out. We will be flexible with all of our guys. I want our guys to be as successful as they possibly can. I want the bowl experience to be a great experience, and we’ll work with our guys, so there’s really no reason to opt-out.”
Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac missed last year’s Outback Bowl after sustaining a preseason injury. He echoed Franklin’s observation about the team’s mentality this season, and said it also includes seeing it all the way through.
“It’s been that steady course throughout the season,” Isaac said. “Everybody just being locked in on being 1-0. I feel like this game is no different. You have to handle business the same way. (Utah) is a tough opponent.”
Like Isaac, Penn State defensive tackle and team captain PJ Mustipher missed last year’s Outback Bowl with an injury. After five years with the program, Mustipher said not playing in the Rose Bowl wasn’t an option for him.
“Five years of working hard for opportunities like this don’t come around a lot,” he said. “So I’m playing in this bowl. This team has worked too hard for me to leave at this point. I want to finish this thing off right with my brothers.”
Mustipher also added: “Opting out is a personal decision. No matter if you opt out or play in the bowl game, the love that you have in the locker room from all the guys and myself remains the same. It doesn’t change at all. We understand that guys are entering the next level in their lives, and this is a business world, so you have to do what’s best for you.”
A bowl win would be Penn State’s first since defeating Memphis in the Cotton Bowl in 2019. Penn State opted out of the postseason during a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season before its 14-point loss to the Razorbacks last year in Tampa, Florida.
For Penn State center Juice Scruggs, who has yet to announce his intentions about returning next season, the motivation to play in the Rose Bowl comes from a sense of pride he and his teammates have in the program, and seeing it return to the win column in the postseason.
“I think we just want to leave a legacy,” said Scruggs, a team captain. “All of us, we’ve been through some hard times here at Penn State, some rough years, and I just think we want to go out on top.”