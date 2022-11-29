Clemson and Penn State needed two overtimes to determine a winner as the Tigers earned a 101-94 win against the Nittany Lions during Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Clemson, South Carolina.
Four Nittany Lions registered double-digit scoring outings. Camren Wynter paced Penn State’s (6-2) scoring efforts with 26 points. Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett each finished with 23 points. Andrew Funk contributed 14 points. Funk, a Bucknell transfer, banked in a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in the second half to send the contest into overtime with the score tied at 71.
The Nittany Lions led 35-29 at the half after shooting 50% from the field (14-of-28). Lundy paced the early scoring efforts with 10 points through the first half.
Clemson’s Hunter Tyson erupted for 18 points in the second half on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. Clemson outscored Penn State, 42-36, in the second half. Lundy matched his first-half output with another 10 points during the final 20 minutes of regulation.
Wynter and Pickett combined for all of the Nittany Lions' 12 points during the first overtime period. Both players scored six points as Penn State and Clemson ended the period with the score tied at 83. Clemson’s Alex Hemenway opened the second overtime period with a 3-pointer to push the Tigers ahead, 86-83, and Clemson shooters went 3-of-3 from the field down the stretch for the win.
Penn State shot 41% (29 of 71) from the field, including going 11 of 36 (31%) on attempts behind the arc. Clemson shot 51% (32 of 63) from the field. The Tigers accumulated 22 assists to Penn State’s 12. Penn State outrebounded Clemson 43-37. Lundy corralled a team-leading 12 boards. Pickett led the Nittany Lions with eight assists.
Penn State returns to the court on Dec. 7 when it hosts No. 20 Michigan State.
Penn St. (6-2) 94
Njie 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 4-9 4-6 14, Pickett 9-21 5-6 23, Wynter 6-12 11-12 26, Lundy 7-12 5-5 23, Dread 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 6, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Clary 1-3 0-0 2, Henn 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 25-29 94.
Clemson (6-2) 101
Tyson 7-11 7-8 24, Hall 6-8 8-11 22, Galloway 4-8 0-2 9, Hemenway 5-8 1-2 15, C.Hunter 1-12 4-4 7, Beadle 2-4 0-0 4, Schieffelin 2-4 4-7 8, D.Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 3-5 2-3 8, Godfrey 2-2 0-0 4, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 26-37 101.
Halftime: Penn St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 11-36 (Lundy 4-8, Wynter 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Funk 2-5, Henn 0-1, Njie 0-1, Dread 0-6, Pickett 0-7), Clemson 11-21 (Hemenway 4-6, Tyson 3-4, Hall 2-2, C.Hunter 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Middlebrooks 0-1, Schieffelin 0-1). Rebounds: Penn St. 38 (Lundy 12), Clemson 32 (Tyson 9). Assists: Penn St. 12 (Pickett 8), Clemson 22 (C.Hunter 5). Total Fouls: Penn St. 28, Clemson 22. Fouled Out: Dread, C.Hunter. A: 5,861.