Anya Watts experienced Beaver Stadium for the first time as a teenager with her father nearly 10 years ago. As a recent Penn State graduate and student season ticket holder, the Harrisburg-area native estimates she’s attended 30 games since her first Beaver Stadium experience.
Last week, Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved a funding plan for initial renovations to the west side of Beaver Stadium, scheduled for completion in 2027. There’s a $70 million price tag on the first phase of renovations and an overall estimated total for the project is $700 million.
Having been recently connected to the university as a student, Watts said she’s mainly in favor of the announced renovation plans as long as the athletic department continues to use outside funding to finance it. Penn State has explicitly stated it won’t tap into student fees and tuition or the educational budget for the project.
“I think as long as it’s coming from an outside source, I don’t see an issue with it,” Watts said. “I think if they were drawing from tuition, or if they were drawing from something that students were funding and didn’t have a choice in doing, I think it would be different.”
In a February meeting with university board of trustees members, Penn State president Neeli Bendapudi shared a vision for the university’s 106,572-seat Beaver Stadium that has occupied its space on Porter Road for the past six decades.
While the newly announced construction plans won’t further add to Beaver Stadium’s capacity — the second-largest in the United States behind Michigan Stadium — it’ll bring the venue further into the 21st century.
“After years of studies and careful analysis, I’m happy that these much-needed renovations to Beaver Stadium are about to get underway,” Bendapudi said last week. “I am committed to continuing to grow our Intercollegiate Athletics program and to keeping Penn State competitive on the national stage.”
Accessibility improvements, winterization, field lighting and improvements aimed at crowd traffic control are among the first phase of renovations. Improvements to stadium restrooms, concessions and Wi-Fi are also planned.
“It is kind of frustrating sometimes with Wi-Fi, so bandwidth would help to be able to send text messages,” State College resident Doug Wilson said. “I know a lot of times people are trying to meet you, or you’re in line at the concession stand and you can’t remember what somebody wanted. So to be able to text back and forth and it actually goes through would be great.”
Wilson married into his Nittany Lion fandom. And whether rain or shine, he said he manages to attend three home games a season.
“I love it, even when it’s raining,” he said with a laugh. “We took our kids to the Maryland game last year and they loved it in the rain.”
Wilson cited structural integrity and the volume of fans at Beaver Stadium among his reasons for favoring renovations.
“With aging infrastructure, (there has to be) safety,” Wilson said. “You have 100,000-plus people out of there endless weekends in a row — and sometimes you have a break in between — but being able to keep up with accessibility, ADA stuff, and safety in general.”
Norm Palovcsik attended the first football game held at Beaver Stadium’s current location in 1960 when he was 10 years old. He’s been a season ticket holder for nearly the past 30 years. He welcomes the upcoming changes.
“(They’re) not going to turn Beaver Stadium into Jerry World in Dallas,” Palovcsik said. “They’re going to retrofit new elements of the stadium into an old stadium that actually got its start way back in 1909… Football is the vehicle that drives that university. It pays for lots of things.”
Watts said she understands the importance of keeping the university’s athletic facilities updated but noted the conditions of some of Penn State’s academic buildings are also outdated.
“A lot of times with money that people are going to donate, it’s going to go to the most popular thing,” she said. “Because of how big football is, the money is going to go there. I think it should go to women’s sports or other intercollegiate sports that aren’t just football and (men’s) basketball. But that’s where the name is, and that’s where they’re going to get recognition, so I think that’s why it’s going to go there.”
It’s been more than two decades since Beaver Stadium has experienced significant renovation efforts — the installation of 60 skyboxes on the structure’s east side.
Beaver Stadium’s upcoming renovations align with a trend across the college football landscape. In an article last April, Bret McCormick of Sports Business Journal wrote: “About $1.4 billion in college stadium construction will wrap up in 2022, 4% higher than the average of the previous five years, according to Sports Business Journal research. Another $1.87 billion is in various stages of construction or development.”
While the estimated $700 million price tag for full renovation has grabbed the attention of some, Wilson said the price is just indicative of the current economic climate.
“The costs of doing anything is doubled,” Wilson said. “Everything has gone up. Trying to compare it to the last major renovation, dollar-wise, is like apples and oranges. There’s no comparison. It’s just the cost of doing business in any stream of work. It’s gone up significantly.”