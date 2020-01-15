STATE COLLEGE — Penn State football finished the season ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Tuesday morning, finishing its third 11-win season in four years.
Penn State (11-2) defeated Memphis, 53-39, in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.
Not long after LSU received its national championship trophy after taking down Clemson, 42-25, Monday night in New Orleans, college football experts across the country began to release a slew of early Top 25 rankings for the 2020 season.
Penn State received favorable preseason projections, as a number of publications ranked the Nittany Lions among their top 10.
The New York Post lists Penn State as its No. 5 team in 2020.
“It’s all about getting by Ohio State again for the Nittany Lions,” Zach Braziller said. “The players are in place to make it happen, especially with linebacker Micah Parsons back, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields passing on the NFL and quarterback Sean Clifford taking a step forward after a strong first season under center.”
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic cited Penn State’s four-man backfield and the return of Big Ten linebacker of the year, Parsons, among his reasons for having the Nittany Lions No. 6.
Fresh faces
A trio of Penn State wrestlers debuted for the first time this season on Friday during the Nittany Lions’ 22-16 home win against Illinois.
Shakur Rasheed (197 pounds), Seth Nevills (285) and Konner Kraeszig (165) made their season debuts.
Kraeszig dropped his match to Illinois’ Danny Braunagel via a major decision (16-7), but Rasheed and Nevills earned match-defining victories that help propel Penn State to its first conference win of the season.
Rasheed missed the first two months of the season with an injury and took the mat with the score tied at 16. The senior recorded three points in the third period of his match against Matt Wroblewski to put the Nittany Lions ahead, 19-16.
Nevills added a 6-3 win against Luke Luffman to reinforce the win. Nevills, the younger brother of former Penn State All-American wrestler, Nick Nevills.
The younger Nevills said he’s heeded the words of his older brother about the Penn State wrestling experience.
“He just tells me to go enjoy it,” Seth Nevills said on Friday. “He knows he enjoyed it, and he just wanted me to really go out there and not take anything for granted and just get the full experience.”
Penn State capped its Big Ten-opening weekend on Sunday with a 30-9 win against Northwestern.