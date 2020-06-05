STATE COLLEGE — Penn State University late Thursday night announced a tiered reopening plan that includes bringing 75 football student-athletes back to campus on Monday.
A limited amount of other students will be allowed to return to Penn State on Monday.
“I’m so eager,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of returning to campus. “The day they do announce whenever we can go back, I might run back. I might not even drive back. That’s just how happy I am to be back with my guys.”
Penn State in a statement also released on Thursday night said its sports performance team will follow guidelines from local government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with “implementing recommendations coming from the NCAA Sport Science Institute and the Big Ten Conference’s task force for Emerging Infectious Disease.”
“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in the school’s statement. “We are appreciative of President Barron for including intercollegiate athletics in this first wave of students coming back to campus.
“We are very confident in our plan, and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” continued Barbour. “Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the university, conference and national level, as well as university leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities.”
A number of protocols are included in Penn State’s plan to return to campus, including, mandatory use of personal protective equipment; mandatory daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes, coaches and staff; adherence to social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, including the use of smaller groups for performance enhancement session and other preventative safety measures.
“Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15,” read Penn State’s statement. “Those workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20 student-athletes) and will be supervised by Penn State’s performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs.”
The NCAA Division I Council on March 20 cleared voluntary workouts beginning June 1. The Nittany Lions will begin theirs on June 15. According to Penn State, the 75 football student-athletes “have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return.”
“The return of voluntary activity in addition to the extension of the waiver to allow virtual, nonphysical activity shows sensitivity to local, state and regional differences in how Division I campuses are reopening,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We will continue to be considerate of these differences with wise and flexible administration of our regulations, and we expect schools to keep the well-being of student-athletes as a priority.”