Penn State football’s plan to dominate the state might have extended to Michigan as the Nittany Lions secured their second and third verbal commitments in the two days from Michigan prospects in the class of 2021.
Friday afternoon, Detroit Cass Tech High twins Kalen and Kobe King joined their parents in a makeshift studio in what appeared to be their home as they announced their decision in a video conference with 247Sports writer Allen Trieu.
Before the siblings gave their verbal commitments, they unzipped their sweatshirts and unveiled Michigan and Michigan State t-shirts they sported underneath. They then removed the Michigan and Michigan State t-shirts to reveal one blue and one white Penn State t-shirt.
“We visited Penn State two times, and every time we’ve been on campus, the coaches were showing us a lot of love,” Kalen King told Trieu. “It wasn’t a question if we could see ourselves playing there for the next three or four years.”
Kobe King added, “To me, it was playing time. We were going to split up, but a couple weeks ago, we decided we were going to the same school.”
Kalen King is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback who is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Kobe King is a 6-1, 223-pound linebacker who is rated as a three-star prospect.
Both brothers hold offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
Also on Friday afternoon, Penn State secured the verbal commitment of four-star Maryland prospect Zakee Wheatley. The 6-2, 180-pound safety entertained offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and others.
247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn offered the following evaluation of Wheatley.
“Frame and skill set offers position versatility as safety or receiver. Athletic with loose hips. Changes direction well. Easily transitions from backpedal as cornerback,” Dohn wrote. “Gets out of breaks quickly and is decisive. Tracks ball well and shows good ball skills. Fearless in going after ball over middle. Releases quickly on line as receiver. Must increase strength so he can be effective in traffic down the field. As corner, has to work on driving on ball. Becoming more physical on both sides important. More effective jamming as corner needed. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program.”
Penn State this week upped its class of 2021 commitment list to seven members.
The Nittany Lions on Thursday received a verbal commitment from four-star safety Jaylen Reed (Detroit’s Martin Luther King High). In late March, four-star Maryland offensive lineman Landon Tengwall (Good Counsel High) pledged his commitment.
Penn State also has the verbal commitment of three-star Ohio wide receiver Liam Clifford (St. Xavier High) and three-star Harrisburg High offensive lineman Nate Bruce. Clifford is the younger brother of Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford.