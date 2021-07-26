The recruiting surge for Penn State's football team continued Monday with another July verbal commitment, even as the Nittany Lions learned one of the top players in their 2021 class is leaving the fold.
Penn State added a verbal commitment from four-star cornerback Cam Miller, who made his announcement on CBS Sports Monday afternoon. The news came hours after the Pittsburgh Pirates inked a $1.5 million deal with Lonnie White, a four-star receiver from Malvern Prep who was committed to Penn State and was drafted by the Pirates in the second round earlier this month.
Miller is a 6-foot, 180-pound all-state player from Fernandina Beach (Fla.) High. He announced he is transferring to Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville this season. He is the second commit from Florida for Penn State, joining defensive lineman Zane Durant.
Miller becomes the 22nd verbal commitment for coach James Franklin's Class of 2022, and the 10th in July alone. He is ranked 147th nationally by 247 sports and the 22nd best cornerback. The class is ranked second nationally behind only Big Ten East rival Ohio State.
Miller had more than a dozen offers and picked the Nittany Lions over Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland, Miami and Notre Dame.
On the diamond, White hit .395 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBIs; he also stole 26 bases at Malvern Prep. On the football field, he caught five touchdowns among his 17 catches, averaging more than 21 yards a catch.
Penn State signed two other receivers in this class: Liam Clifford — the younger brother of Penn State QB Sean Clifford — and Harrison Wallace.
White’s signing bonus will be $1.5 million, well above the No. 64 overall pick’s slot value of $1.05 million.
The Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.