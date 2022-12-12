Penn State started the week by receiving a verbal commitment from class of 2023 defensive end Joseph Mupoyi. The 3-star, 247Sports-ranked defensive lineman from Connecticut’s St. Thomas More School announced his pledge via Twitter early Monday afternoon.
Mupoyi, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, holds additional scholarship offers from Auburn, Maryland, Miami (Florida), Michigan, and Rutgers, among other Power Five programs.
His commitment comes just nine days before the early signing period begins for 2023 prospects on Dec. 21.
247Sports ranks Mupoyi as the fourth-best 2023 prospect from Connecticut, and he’s ranked 45th nationally at his position by the outlet.
As of Monday, Penn State’s list of verbal commitments from the 2023 class sits at 20 members. Mupoyi joins 4-star Ta’Mere Robinson (Brashear High, Pittsburgh), 4-star Jameial Lyons (Roman Catholic High, Philadelphia) and 3-star Tyriq Blanding (Christ the King Regional, Middle Village, New York) as defensive linemen from the class.