Penn State’s football team got a verbal commitment from a second quarterback in the Class of 2022 when Ohio four-star Drew Allar committed Monday morning.
Allar, a junior from Medina, Ohio, made the announcement on Twitter. Penn State also has a verbal commitment from York signal-caller Beau Pribula.
Allar is currently the 10th-best pro-style quarterback in the country according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
According to 247Sports, Allar picked Penn State over Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.
“Growing up in Ohio, it has always been a dream of mine to have the opportunity to compete in the (Big Ten),” Allar tweeted. “Thank you to Coach (Mike) Yurcich and Coach (James) Franklin for believing in me enough to give me the opportunity to play football for such an incredible program!”