STATE COLLEGE — Penn State received a boost to its 2023 recruiting profile as the nation’s No. 1-ranked offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier pledged his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
Birchmeier’s commitment gives Penn State its first for the class of 2023.
Birchmeier, who attends Broad Run High in Ashburn, Virginia, is a four-star rated prospect by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound interior offensive lineman holds numerous scholarship offers from Power Five programs, as Georgia, Miami, LSU, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and others have offered.
“100% COMMITTED #WEARE23,” Birchmeier said in his post on Twitter on Thursday.
Birchmeier made an unofficial visit to Penn State last month, and he took a trip to State College in April. The Nittany Lions were the second school to offer him a scholarship, as they extended one in February 2020.
“Frame length to be an offensive tackle in college but can also be dominant guard,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his assessment of Birchmeier. “Excels as wrestler. Athletic, physical, punishing run blocker. Feisty and flexible. Plays with attitude. Quick feet and very good at pulling. Can sink hips and win leverage. Strong initial punch.”
Penn State has blazed the recruiting trail as of late. The Nittany Lions have the No. 3-ranked recruiting class of 2022, according to 247Sports, and have 18 verbal commitments from that class.