Penn State’s talented tight end room received a four-star addition on Monday as 2020 tight end Theo Johnson verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. Johnson turned to Instagram to live stream his decision, which was announced inside his high school’s gymnasium.
Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound prospect from Holy Names High School (Ontario, Canada), possesses more than 20 offers from Power 5 programs such as LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and others. He’s currently ranked the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2020 and the top-ranked recruit in Ontario by 247Sports.
Johnson attended camp at Penn State in July 2018, and the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff offered him a scholarship that day. He took his first unofficial visit to Penn State’s home contest against Iowa last season, and he’s since made four additional unofficial visits to Happy Valley.
Johnson took his first official visit to Penn State on Oct. 19 for the Nittany Lions’ White Out game against Michigan.
Johnson is Penn State's 28th verbal commit and 11th four-star prospect from the class of 2020.