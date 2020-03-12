STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has postponed all football-related activities until further notice as the university joins a growing list of schools that have moved to prevent coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses.
Spring practice and pro day were scheduled at Penn State next week. The school has yet to make a decision on the April 18 Blue-White spring football scrimmage.
“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority,” the school said in a statement.
“We will continue to seek guidance from University leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”
This week, fellow Big Ten institutions Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana announced the cancellation of their spring football games.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after Penn State University moved to implement remote-only courses throughout its 24-school system. During that time, students are encouraged to remain away from their respective institutions.
Earlier Thursday, the Big Ten canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament one day after the tournament opened with four games. Penn State was scheduled to play Indiana tonight in Indianapolis.
The ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and SEC have also shelved their remaining tournament games. Nine other conferences have canceled their basketball tournaments.
"We have a fiduciary responsibility on our college campuses to make sure that we love, support our student-athletes and take care of them, even at times when they really want to play," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on Thursday. "