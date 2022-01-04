STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s special teams coordinator vacancy didn’t stay open for long.
Fewer than 24 hours after Oregon announced Joe Lorig is headed west as the Ducks’ new special teams coordinator, Penn State named Stacy Collins Lorig’s successor.
Collins comes to Happy Valley after serving as Boise State’s special teams coordinator for one season and brings 24 years of coaching experience to the program. He’s also tasked with coaching the Nittany Lions outside linebackers and nickels.
"As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement.
Collins played at Western Oregon from 1993-1997 and began his coaching career at his alma mater as special teams coordinator/linebacker coach a year after he graduated. Lorig also played at Western Oregon.
Collins was head coach at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 2012-2015 and went 16-27 during his tenure.
Before landing at Boise State, Collins spent five seasons at Utah State (2016-2020), where he held a variety of titles: special teams coordinator, inside linebackers coach, defensive backs coach, co-defensive coordinator and running backs coach.
During the 2018 season, the Aggies paced the FBS in interceptions (22) and takeaways (32). In 2017, Utah State’s pass defense only yielded 182.5 yards passing per game to opponents, which ranked 18th the FBS. A year earlier, Utah State’s kick return defense ranked third in the Mountain West Conference after only allowing 19.4 yards per return.
Additionally, Collins held defensive coordinator positions with the Vienna Vikings (Vienna, Austria) from 1999-2001, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (2002) and Southern Oregon (2007). He also had special teams coordinator stops at Western Washington (2003-2004), Central Washington (2008-2010) and Portland State (2011).
Collins coached the linebackers at Idaho State in 2005.
"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of Coach Franklin and join the Penn State family," Collins said in a statement. "I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units which has had a history of success during coach's tenure. I'm also excited to work with (defensive coordinator) Coach (Manny) Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State.”
Also on Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the hire of Michael Hazel as assistant athletic director and chief of staff. He joins former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who was named the Hokies head coach in November. Hazel had been with the Nittany Lions since 2014, and for the past five seasons he served as director of football operations. He accompanied Franklin to State College from Vanderbilt.