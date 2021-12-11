Penn State has found its new defensive coordinator.
Former Miami coach Manny Diaz on Saturday was announced as the latest addition to the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff. The Florida native brings 24 years of coaching experience to the program.
“My family and I are so excited to come to Happy Valley and join the Penn State family,” Diaz said in a statement. “The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition. Penn State’s defense has been among the nation’s best, both historically and under Coach (James) Franklin.”
Diaz guided the Hurricanes to 21 wins against 15 losses in his three years with the program. He was also Miami’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2016-2018.
The Hurricanes went 7-5 this season, but Miami parted ways with Diaz last week following a messy separation process in which Diaz’s status with the school was left in limbo as rumors about his future continued to circulate.
Last Monday, Miami announced his termination. The Hurricanes later introduced former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal as Diaz’s successor.
“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami President Julio Frenk said in a statement last week. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”
Diaz began his coaching career at Florida State — his alma mater — as a graduate assistant from 1998-1999. He served as a defensive position coach at North Carolina State from 2000-2005 before taking over as defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee in 2006. He’s also had defensive coordinator stops at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Texas.
Diaz in 2018 accepted the head coaching position at Temple, but he only held the title for less than a month before being named the coach at Miami.
“Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive Xs & Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team.”
Diaz replaces former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who earlier this month was named head coach at Virginia Tech.