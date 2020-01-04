STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Friday named Phil Trautwein as its new offensive line coach. The school on Tuesday announced it wouldn’t renew the contract of former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.
Trautwein coached Boston College’s offensive line for the last two seasons.
Boston College currently ranks fourth in FBS in sacks allowed, as the unit surrendered 13 in 13 contests. The Eagles also rank eighth in FBS in yards rushing. Boston College accumulated 253.2 yards per game and tallied 27 rushing touchdowns during the season.
Five Boston College offensive linemen this season earned All-ACC selections.