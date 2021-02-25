Penn State introduced Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Wednesday. The move fills a vacancy created by Tim Banks’ departure to the University of Tennessee as defensive coordinator.
Poindexter spent the last four seasons as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Purdue. The 44-year-old University of Virginia alumnus brings 18 years of coaching experience to Happy Valley.
“As a player, he is a College Football Hall of Famer, a two-time consensus All-American and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement on Wednesday. “During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences.”
Poindexter starred as a safety at Virginia. He earned accolades as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American during the 1998 season. Virginia retired Poindexter’s No. 3 jersey in 2009, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last October.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State football program,” Poindexter said. “As long as I’ve played the game of football, I’ve been aware of the long-standing tradition and history of excellence here at Penn State. I look forward to being under the leadership and guidance of Coach Franklin. I’m inspired by his relentless desire to win and I look forward to contributing in any way I can.”
The Virginia native was taken in the seventh round (216th pick) of the 1999 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens and was a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2001. He concluded his NFL career in September 2001 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
Poindexter began his coaching career in 2003 at his alma mater as a graduate assistant. He remained in Charlottesville, Virginia, as an assistant for more than a decade until he was named co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at the University of Connecticut for the 2014 season.
Poindexter joined Purdue’s coaching staff in 2017.
Anthony’s safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball,” Franklin said. “Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him.”