UNIVERSITY PARK — Sam Sternschein ripped home the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break the tie as No. 12 Penn State completed a weekend sweep of No. 7 Wisconsin with a 4-2 win Friday night in Big Ten Conference ice hockey action.
The Nittany Lions move to 6-1 on the year and 2-0 in conference action with the victory while the Badgers fall to 4-4 and 0-2.
Wisconsin opened the scoring as a battle on the end boards led to Ryder Donovan finding Jack Gorniak at the near post and he slipped on under the glove of PSU senior net-minder Peyton Jones for the 1-0 edge at 10:07 of the first period.
Penn State found the equalizer early in the second period during the power-play as senior classmates Brandon Biro and Nikita Pavlychev used a give-and-go play with Biro finishing at the back door for the 1-1 score at 5:34 of the frame.
The Nittany Lions then took the lead thanks to a fortunate bounce off the glass as senior Liam Folkes ripped the puck into the zone from the redline and it took a wonky bounce as Badger net-minder Daniel Lebedeff went to play it leaving the net wide-open for a streaking Alex Limoges who slammed in the bouncing puck for the 2-1 edge at 13:00.
The Badgers pulled even late in the second period as the puck slid to Wyatt Kalynuk in the slot and he ripped a wrister over the glove of Jones for the 2-2 tie at the 18:20 mark.
Penn State regained the lead in the midway through the third period as Pavlychev fed Sternschein and the junior skated below the right faceoff dot and ripped a shot near-side past the glove of Badger goaltender Daniel Lebedeff for the 3-2 margin at 11:50 of the final stanza.
Senior Nate Sucese sealed the deal with an empty net goal from 180 feet away at 18:28 for the 4-2 final.