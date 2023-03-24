STATE COLLEGE — Several months have passed since Parker Washington’s late-season ankle injury that caused him to miss the season's final three games. In December, the wide receiver declared for the 2023 NFL draft, thus concluding a three-year collegiate career in which he recorded a catch in all 32 games in which he played.
Washington was one of 13 Nittany Lions with professional ambitions who attended Penn State’s pro day on Friday at Holuba Hall. Representatives from all 32 NFL franchises were on hand.
Although the Sugar Land, Texas, native didn’t participate in any drills, he said he’s confident he’ll soon be good to go. Washington bench-pressed 16 reps of 225 pounds during the NFL Combine earlier this month.
“I’m at a good place right now,” Washington said on Friday. “I’m starting to do pretty much everything. When talking to my (physical therapist), it’s really what I feel – if I’m feeling good, I continue to build on it. So I’m at a good percentage now. I’m really close. By the end of April, I feel I’ll be good.”
Washington recorded 611 yards receiving and two touchdowns in nine games last season. Despite not playing in the last three contests, his receiving yardage total still ranked tops for the unit at the end of the year. In 2020, Washington churned out 820 yards receiving and four touchdowns, and he ended his freshman season with 489 yards receiving and a career-high six touchdown receptions.
While the injury has prevented Washington from participating in typical pre-draft workouts and drills for potential professional suitors, he said he doesn’t question his decision to leave early for the NFL.
“The big thing is, you have to bet on yourself,” Washington said. “It’s about being confident in yourself. At the end of the day, it is a gamble. Even if I came back, it’s a gamble. You never know. You have to be willing to attack that and just go put your best foot forward, and that’s what it’s all about – just being confident.”
Washington did offer support and encouragement on Friday as quarterback and pro day participant Sean Clifford threw passes to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Liam Clifford, Florida State transfer Malik McCain, pro day participant Mitchell Tinsley, and tight end and pro day participant Brenton Strange.
Making the most
Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher leaves behind more than just a stout presence on the Nittany Lions’ interior. Mustipher’s influence as one of the team’s most trusted leaders over the past five seasons won’t easily be replicated.
The 6-foot-4, 319-pound second-team All-Big Ten selection relished the opportunity to show NFL teams what he brings to the table as he powered through agility and position drills on Friday.
“Another chance to perform – I love to compete,” Mustipher said. “So when the lights are brightest, I’m going to out there and compete. That’s why I wanted to do everything at the combine. Didn’t want to hold anything back. And then today, I just wanted another opportunity for them to see me move.”
Mustipher said he’s been training in Chicago with his brother, Sam, who the Chicago Bears signed in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Mustipher said of his pre-draft training. “Just being with him, I’ve made a lot of progress. The way I’m moving right now, I haven’t felt this great in a while. I’ve been putting in the work, just doing all of the right things. Whether that’s getting massages, eating healthy. I’m working out six times a week, two a days and stuff like that, (to) be able to dominate when I get to rookie camp.”
Former Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. returned to Holuba Hall to help lead his old unit during drills and offer encouragement. In February, Scott was named defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions.
“I’ve been talking to him for quite a while since he got the job,” Mustipher said Scott. “For him to be able to see me move like that, he was really happy to see the way I was doing D-line drills at the combine, and then today, he was really pleased with the workout.”
Chasing history
Current NFL draft projections have cornerback Joey Porter Jr. pegged to be selected during the first round. A first-round pick at the position would make him the first Penn State cornerback in program history to be selected in the first round.
The three-year starter for the Nittany Lions is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr. Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin were among the many professional coaches and scouts at Holuba Hall.
While the first-round projections reaffirm and validate Porter’s on-field ability, the Nittany Lion said he said he's looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to whichever team ends up selecting him.
“It means a lot that they respect my game,” Porter said. “They’ve seen my tape and know what I can do. At the end of the day, I don’t know where I’m going. I’m just going to be happy with the team that wants me.”
Penn State’s 2023 Pro Day participants: wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley; defensive backs Jonathan Sutherland, Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown; defensive linemen Nick Tarburton and PJ Mustipher; offensive lineman Juice Scruggs; quarterback Sean Clifford; kicker Jake Pinegar; punter Barney Armor; tight end Brenton Strange; and long-snapper Chris Stoll.
40-yard dash times: Tinsley (4.52) Brown (4.57), Clifford (4.57), Sutherland (4.58), Stoll (4.88).