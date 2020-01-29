STATE COLLEGE — Ideally, Penn State coach Pat Chambers would have preferred a shorter break.
The Nittany Lions picked up a Big Ten road win at Michigan last Wednesday just four days after knocking off Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The momentum from those wins, however, has been shelved for a week.
Six days will have passed when the Nittany Lions take the court at the Bryce Jordan Center tonight for their midweek contest against Indiana.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
“I said after the Michigan game we were really starting to click and starting to play well,” Chambers said. “And having a week off, I was like, ‘Man. I wish we were playing on Saturday or Sunday — just a little extended period — not so much a week off.”
Chambers did admit there has been some good from the week-long layoff.
“The way this league is this year, I think we needed it,” Chambers said. “We had some guys banged up, and mentally, it’s definitely wearing on you. You have to play your best every single night. And if you don’t, you lose.”
Penn State returned to the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24 on Monday as a reward for its recent two-game win streak. The Nittany Lions’ defeated then-No. 21 Ohio State, 90-76, on Jan. 18 to snap a three-game losing streak that saw them drop games against Wisconsin, No. 25 Rutgers and Minnesota.
The Nittany Lions appear to have emerged from the shooting woes that plagued them during that three-game stretch.
Penn State shot 48.2 % from the field against the Wolverines in a 72-63 win that gave the Nittany Lions their first victory at Criser Arena since the Feb. 2010. Penn State, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, went 8-of-19 from beyond the arc against Michigan.
The Nittany Lions connected on 23 of their 54 shots from the floor against the Buckeyes, and received 34 points from the bench.
A bright spot during Penn State’s recent run has been the play of Myreon Jones, who scored 36 points against the Buckeyes and the Wolverines. Jones recorded 20 points against Ohio State, and he ended with 16 points against Michigan. Jones averages 14.3 points per contest.
Indiana, which is receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, went 1-1 last week. The Hoosiers led No. 14 Michigan State by 15 points in the first half last Thursday, and they overcame 15 turnovers to upset the Spartans, 67-63.
Indiana held a six-point lead against No. 15 on Sunday before the Terrapins earned a 77-76 win.
“Move on to the next game, just focus on the next game when we play Penn State,” Indiana’s Rob Phinisee told reporters after the game. “We can’t get too happy after winning, and we can’t get too down on ourselves after a loss. We have to move forward and get back after it in practice tomorrow.”
Indiana averages 74.7 points per game and is led in scoring by Trayce Jackson-Davis (14.1 points and eight rebounds per game). Justin Smith (11.6 points per game) and Devonte Green (10.8 points per game) have proven to be reliable scoring threats.
Penn State’s Curtis Jones Jr. spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Indiana. He transferred to Oklahoma State for his junior year.
Jones tied his season-high of 18 points against Michigan and averages 7.4 points per game this season.
“I’ll try to use it to my advantage and just try to keep it going,” Jones said of his 18-point game on Sunday. “I’ll try to help keep the team going strong.”
While Jones hasn’t crossed paths with many of Indiana’s current players, he is familiar with a couple who he said were once roommates. Jones said he hasn’t spoken to them about the game. As far as having an inside track on Indiana’s techniques, Jones said he’ll defer to Penn State’s coaching staff’s scouting reports.
“I know them, and they put a lot of time into their scouting, the techniques and the different things, so I’ll probably go with that,” Jones said.