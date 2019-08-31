STATE COLLEGE — Idaho, now in its second year in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), makes the trek east today for a matchup against No. 15 Penn State. The meeting is the first between the two schools, and Idaho’s eighth game in nine years on the East Coast.
Penn State is 15-2 in its last 17 season openers.
Idaho departed the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) at the end of the 2017 season. Led by coach Paul Petrino, the younger brother of former Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, the Vandals went 4-7 in 2018 and 0-2 against FBS opponents. The Vandals are 0-1 all-time against Big Ten teams (Michigan State earned a 27-17 win in 2006).
“I think everybody is familiar with coach Petrino and his family,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He’s got a football family. (He’s) very well respected (and) is in his seventh season (and) was the conference Coach of the Year a few years back.”
Idaho returns 13 starters (eight on offense and five on defense) from 2018, including senior quarterback Mason Petrino (son of Paul Petrino) and redshirt senior wide receiver Jeff Cotton, a preseason second-team All-Big Sky selection by college football expert Phil Steele.
Mason Petrino passed for 1,933 yards (175.7 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns last season while Cotton had 49 catches for 656 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and a team-high seven touchdowns. Idaho’s offense last year averaged 217.6 yards passing per game.
Idaho junior quarterback Colton Richardson could also see the field on Saturday.
Penn State’s defense last year ranked second in the Big Ten and 15th in the FBS in passing defense.
Seniors Garret Taylor (safety) and John Reid (cornerback) are poised to lead the Nittany Lion secondary. Reid finished last season with 24 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions in his return from an injury that sidelined him for 2017. Taylor had 71 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year.
“(Petrino’s) able to really move outside, and their receivers, they work,” Reid said. “They work really hard. They’re not really taking plays off at all. They have really good concepts and run routes that allow them to get open. And they have guys with strong hands that are able to make plays. It’s definitely going to be a good game.”
The Nittany Lions bring back six players on defense, including three who landed on preseason award watch list for being among the most highly-anticipated at their positions: senior linebacker Cam Brown (Butkus Award), junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Nagurski, Bednarik, Lott IMPACT and Hendricks awards) and sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons (Nagurski and Butkus awards).
Parsons’ 83 tackles paced all Penn State defenders, while Brown added 63 tackles and forced a team-best five fumbles. Gross-Matos earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches after posting a team-leading eight sacks to go with 54 tackles. Brown will sit the first half against Idaho after drawing a targeting penalty in the Citrus Bowl last year.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Elliss and senior cornerback Lloyd Hightower are expected to be key contributors on a Vandal defense that ended last season ranked 10th in the Big Sky Conference and 100th in the FCS in total defense (375.2 yards per game).
The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Elliss will make his college debut on Saturday. He originally committed to Mississippi State, but spent the last year at Idaho working to become academically eligible. Elliss was a four-star prospect out of high school. Hightower anchored the Idaho secondary, and produced a junior season that included a team-best 13 pass breakups along with 44 tackles and one forced fumble.
Idaho will be without junior linebacker Christian Elliss, its leading tackler (81 tackles) in 2018. Christian Elliss is suspended for the season opener.
“Defensively, coach (Mike) Breske, his fifth year as a defensive coordinator at Idaho,” Franklin said. “He has 39 years of coaching experience. Has been a defensive coordinator for a very, very long time. They’re a base front 4-2. They’ll mix in some three-down stuff on third down. Their primary coverage, you’re talking about some type of coverage, cover four, they will mix in some fire-zone 33 and cover one.”
Penn State redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford will make his first career start against Idaho. Clifford threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in relief appearances last season. Sophomore running back Ricky Slade (257 yards rushing and six touchdowns) will get the nod at starting running back, but Franklin said all of Penn State backs could see action on Saturday.
Nittany Lions’ sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in a nation’s second-best eight touchdowns among tight ends last year. He and redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler (42 catches for a team-high 754 yards and five touchdowns in 2018) should challenge an Idaho secondary that yielded 242.2 yards passing per game to opponents last season.
Up front, Penn State will be led by redshirt freshman right tackle Will Fries, a Lindy’s All-Big Ten third-teamer. Fries logged 11 starts and saw playing time in 13 contest in 2018. Redshirt freshman left tackle Rasheed Walker will make his first start. Walker played in four games last season and has received praise from Franklin for his development this offseason. Redshirt junior center Michal Menet, a Rimington Award (nation’s top offensive lineman) watch list selection, tallied 12 starts last year and helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for current Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders.