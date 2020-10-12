Penn State will belatedly open the 2020 football season at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Indiana.
The opponent and location were already known, but university officials confirmed the date and kickoff time on Monday.
The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
Penn State and Indiana have squared off every year since 2007 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 22-1 all-time against the Hoosiers, including an 11-1 mark in Bloomington.
The Nittany Lions edged Indiana, 34-27 in a game of nationally-ranked teams last fall in Beaver Stadium.
The game marks the season opener for both teams. The Big Ten postponed its football season until the spring back in August before announcing in September the season would begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
Penn State's home opener is the following weekend when Ohio State comes to State College.