Jalen Pickett has received the lion’s share of accolades this season for Penn State. and it’s difficult to find fault as he’s having one of the most successful seasons in program history. Teammate Seth Lundy, however, has put together the best season of his four-year Penn State career, and on Friday, Lundy further underscored his importance to the program.
Lundy’s 3-pointer in overtime lifted Penn State to a 67-65 win against Northwestern to send the Nittany Lions to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2018.
“It was just a great opportunity… and I didn’t want the turnover, so I felt like getting up a shot would be better than nothing, so I just (isolated) him,” Lundy said of his go-ahead shot.
Lundy finished with a team-high 16 points, including making a jumper with 37 seconds left in regulation that tied the score at 56. He also collected seven rebounds.
Penn State (21-12) will play either No. 3 Indiana or No. 6 Maryland at 3:30 p.m. today on CBS.
Penn State led by four points early in overtime before a 6-1 Northwestern run gave the Wildcats a 62-61 advantage with 1:17 left in the extra period. Lundy uncorked the go-ahead 3-pointer with just 46 seconds left to play to give Penn State a lead it wouldn’t surrender. Pickett added a pair of free throws, while Lundy made one during the final stretch.
“I think our toughness showed tonight,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “I didn’t feel like we played our best basketball, and (Northwestern) probably had a lot to do with that because they’re a good defensive team that causes you problems. But we just fought through it, and we haven’t always this year.”
Northwestern led Penn State, 26-25, at halftime, but the Nittany Lions opened the second half on a 6-0 run and led 45-38 after consecutive baskets by freshman Kanye Clary. The Wildcats tied the score at 45 when Chase Audige hit a jumper with 7:35 remaining in the second half. Northwestern briefly clutched a two-point lead several possessions later before Lundy wrestled the advantage back in Penn State’s favor with a 3-pointer.
Northwestern’s Ty Berry made a 3-pointer near the top of the key to give the Wildcats a 54-52 lead, but Pickett on the following possession made a layup to tie the score.
Penn State called a timeout after a layup by Robbie Beran gave the Wildcats a 56-54 lead with one minute remaining in the second half. Lundy’s jumper following the timeout tied the score at 56, sending both teams into overtime.
Pickett finished with 15 points, and Funk added 14. Clary ended with 11.
Penn State 67, Northwestern 65, OT
Penn State (21-12)
Njie 1-2 1-3 3, Funk 3-9 6-6 14, Pickett 4-9 6-9 15, Wynter 1-5 1-4 3, Lundy 5-12 3-5 16, Dread 0-1 0-0 0, Clary 5-10 1-2 11, Henn 2-3 0-0 5, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 18-29 67.
Northwestern (21-11)
Beran 2-3 4-4 9, Nicholson 2-4 0-2 4, Audige 3-14 0-0 6, Berry 1-10 2-2 5, Buie 6-17 2-3 16, Barnhizer 4-13 6-6 15, Martinelli 2-4 1-2 6, Verhoeven 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 21-66 17-21 65.
Halftime: Northwestern 26-25. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 7-20 (Lundy 3-8, Funk 2-6, Pickett 1-1, Henn 1-2, Clary 0-1, Dread 0-1, Wynter 0-1), Northwestern 6-24 (Buie 2-7, Beran 1-1, Martinelli 1-1, Barnhizer 1-4, Berry 1-8, Audige 0-3). Fouled Out: Wynter. Rebounds: Penn St. 38 (Pickett 9), Northwestern 37 (Barnhizer 11). Assists: Penn St. 6 (Pickett, Clary 2), Northwestern 12 (Buie 4). Total Fouls: Penn St. 20, Northwestern 21.