Penn State’s men’s lacrosse team debuted at No. 1 in the first Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Men’s Preseason Top 20 Poll of the year. The Nittany Lions landed at No. 2 in the Inside Lacrosse’s Face-Off Yearbook Top 20 Poll.
Both rankings were released on Tuesday.
Reigning national champion Virginia garnered the No. 1 ranking by Inside Lacrosse.
Penn State returns seven players from a team last season that went 16-2 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions defeated Johns Hopkins, 18-17, in May to win the program’s first Big Ten lacrosse title.
Penn State went 2-0 in the NCAA tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA semifinals against Yale, where the Nittany Lions lost, 21-17.
— Elton Hayes