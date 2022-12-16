Penn State on Friday secured its third verbal commitment of the week and its sixth from a Virginia prospect when 247Sports-ranked, 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys announced pledged to play for the Nittany Lions.
Keys joins defensive linemen Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson as 2023 prospects to commit to the program this week.
“100% committed,” Keys posted to Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender holds additional scholarship offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M, among other Power Five programs. 247Sports ranks Keys as the fifth-best prospect from Virginia and the 15th-best overall prospect from the 2023 class.
Friday’s commitment now gives Penn State two linebackers from 2023. Fellow Virginia prospect, 4-star linebacker Tony Rojas verbally committed in July. Including Keys and Rojas, offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh, wide receiver Carmelo Taylor and athlete Mathias Barnwell.
The early signing period for football begins on Dec. 21.