STATE COLLEGE — Penn State further cemented its footprint on the 2023 recruiting class on Friday afternoon with a verbal commitment from Philadelphia defensive lineman Jameial Lyons.
The four-star 247Sports-ranked prospect is the tenth member of the 2023 class to give a verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions. He’s the third member from the class to verbally commit this month.
I’m staying home Pa!!! 112% committed #weare 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Gl2Xs5Bcr5— Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) April 22, 2022
“I’d like to thank all the coaches that spent the time recruiting me," Lyons said in a post shared on social media. “I’d also like to thank all my coaches that helped me get to this point, and most importantly I want to thank my mother for all of her hard work and support. With that being said, I’m happy to announce I’m staying home and committing to Penn State University. I look forward to joining the Happy Valley community on and off the field.”
The Roman Catholic High rising senior also holds scholarship offers from Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College and West Virginia, among other Power Five programs.
Lyons, who also plays tight end, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. 247Sports ranks him the seventh-best prospect from Pennsylvania and the nation’s 27th-best edge rusher. He took an unofficial visit to Penn State earlier this month.
“Verified size with length and wide-shouldered frame to fill out to 260-plus. Offers position versatility at college level as edge or defensive lineman,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his evaluation of Lyons. “Displays raw athleticism as a two-way player in high school. High ceiling prospect based on physical traits, which includes 40 time in the 4.8s. Possesses strength throughout frame.”
Friday’s verbal commitment lifted Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class to fifth nationally, according to 247Sports, and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Other Penn State verbal pledges from 2023 include offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier (5 stars), offensive lineman J'ven Williams (4 stars), tight end Andrew Rappleyea (4 stars), athlete Mathias Barnwell (3 stars), quarterback Marcus Stokes (3 stars), defensive back Lamont Payne (3 stars), offensive lineman Joshua Miller (3 stars), tight end Joey Schlaffer (3 stars) and offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (3 stars).
Penn State closed the 2022 recruiting cycle with the nation’s seventh-ranked class.