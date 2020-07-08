Penn State loaded with talent at TE for 2020

Heading into the final month of the regular season last year, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth received Big Ten and NCAA praise for being among the best at his position.
By Week 10 of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 campaign, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound had 424 yards to go with 34 receptions and seven touchdowns. Freiermuth, however, was notably absent from the Mackey Award’s (nation’s top tight end) November list of eight finalists.
“Obviously it’s not going to be this year, it’s going to be next year or the year after that,” Freiermuth said not long after the list was released. “Yeah, if anything, it’s just going to fuel me to play harder and faster, do what I need to do.”
Freiermuth will begin one of most anticipated junior seasons at his position. As a sophomore last year, he posted 507 yards and seven touchdowns on 43 catches. Freiermuth recorded a reception in each of Penn State’s 13 games.
In two years with former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne – now head coach at Old Dominion University – Freiermuth produced 875 yards, 69 receptions and 15 touchdowns.
While Freiermuth’s reputation and role in Penn State’s offense are established, he and Penn State’s six other tight ends will usher in the 2020 season with new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
The Nittany Lions’ new coordinator came to Penn State from the University of Minnesota, where he helped the Golden Gophers to the Big Ten’s fourth-best scoring (34.1 points per game) and total offense (432 yards per game).
One of Ciarrocca’s primary objectives this fall will be finding ways to put the football in Freiermuth’s hands, as Freiermuth returns as Penn State’s most-experienced returning pass-catcher. Last season, Minnesota’s tight end group combined for just 31 receptions.
Freiermuth said he isn’t too worried about distribution.
“I love the new offense; it’s awesome,” Freiermuth said this spring. “It’s very simple and it’s very effective, and I think it’s going to allow us to go out there and play fast. Obviously, without spring ball, there are some question marks about how fast we’re going to be able to pick it up, but on these Zoom meetings we’ve picked it up really fast.”
The implementation of Ciarrocca’s new offense has been unconventional as the Nittany Lions didn’t have a full spring practice or the annual Blue-White spring scrimmage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Ciarrocca praised how his new players picked up the offense and adapted to the new normal.
“I think the one thing that our players have shown right now is their ability to respond to the situation,” Ciarrocca said this spring. “That’s really attributed to Coach (James) Franklin and the championship culture that he’s built here at Penn State. We’ve been presented with a situation, and now we have to attack what we have to work with.”
Penn State’s Brenton Strange (redshirt freshman) and Zack Kuntz (redshirt sophomore) added depth to the Nittany Lions’ tight end room. Strange snagged one catch for four yards and one touchdown in 2019, while Kuntz has accounted for three catches for 26 yards in two seasons.
The Nittany Lions signed four-star tight end prospect Theo Johnson from Windsor, Ontario. The 6-foot-6, 249-pound freshman could see action early in his collegiate career.