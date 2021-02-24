Penn State snapped its four-game losing streak with an 86-83 road win at Nebraska on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions used an 11-0 run midway through the second half, and a late-game Nebraska scoring drought to preserve the win and avenge a one-point loss to the Cornhuskers in State College on Feb. 14
“We’ve been in a lot of those close games that went the other way,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “Our guys keep staying, keep playing, keep believing in each other and making plays.”
Myreon Jones paced the Nittany Lions with a career-high 29 points. John Harrar recorded a double-double behind 10 points and 14 rebounds. Myles Dread finished with 16 points, while Jamari Wheeler ended with 13 points. Izaiah Brockington contributed 11 points.
Penn State (8-12, 5-11 Big Ten) shot 40% (28-of-70) from the floor, and was 14-for-37 (37.8%) from 3-point range.
Nebraska’s Teddy Allen led all scorers with a 41-point outing. He was 16-of-24 from the field, and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. He also tallied eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. Allen scored 28 first-half points to set a new school record. Teammate Trey McGowens ended the night with 17 points.
The Cornhuskers (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten) were 30-of-56 (53.6%) from the field, but committed 18 turnovers which the Nittany Lions converted into 25 points.
Penn State built a 10-point lead in the first half before Allen’s dynamic shooting trimmed his team’s deficit to just three points at the half as the Nittany Lions carried a 39-38 lead into the break.
Nebraska briefly took a 48-47 lead at the 14:57 mark in the second half before the Nittany Lions’ 11-0 run re-established a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the duration of the contest.
“We preach that when we get in this position to stay calm,” Jones said. “I give a lot of credit to (Jamari) and John. Those are the best players I have been around. They keep everybody calm and collected.”
Penn State hosts Purdue (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. on Friday.