STATE COLLEGE — If Penn State is to make the late-season push that propels it to the bubble for next month’s NCAA Tournament, it’s running out of chances to do so.
The Nittany Lions let another close one slip from their grasp Sunday as Nebraska posted a 62-61 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State dropped to 7-10 overall, 4-9 in Big Ten play.
Nebraska, meanwhile, earned its first conference win since Jan. 7, 2020. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak by the Cornhuskers.
“We just have to keep staying positive with these guys — that’s it,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “It’s positive reinforcement. Getting back in the gym. Getting the shots up. Keep shooting.”
After playing to a 35-all tie at halftime, Nebraska built an 11-point lead behind a balanced effort in which seven players tallied points.
The Nittany Lions answered with a 12-2 run during the final 8:12 of the game as they mounted a comeback.
Penn State’s Myreon Jones uncorked a 3-pointer with his team trailing by three points with 1:58 to play. Jones’ arms brushed against his Nebraska defender as the shot left his fingers, and it rolled into the net as he picked himself up from the court. Jones made the and-one to give the Nittany Lions a 62-61 lead.
A steal from Nebraska’s Dalano Banton with just 20 seconds remaining set up a fast-break layup by Teddy Allen that gave the Cornhuskers the two points needed to win.
“A lot of teams watch film just like we do,” Penn State’s Myles Dread said. “A lot of teams have been playing great defense, and also, we’ve been getting great shots I believe. Sometimes, the ball just doesn’t go in the basket. ... The only thing you can do about it is get back in the gym, go shoot a couple hundred shots like you do every other day. You can’t lose confidence in yourself; you can’t lose confidence in your teammates.”
The Nittany Lions got the ball with eight seconds left to play, but Nebraska made a clinching steal with just one second left.
Penn State committed seven second-half turnovers.
The Nittany Lions’ second-half offense failed to gain traction after a first half in which they held a lead for all but nearly three minutes.
Jones led Penn State with 12 points in the first half to go with an assist and a rebound. He finished with 18 points.
Banton gave the Cornhuskers their first lead with a layup at the 1:49 mark of the first half to make the score 32-31. Teammate Yvan Ouedraogo followed with a layup to push Nebraska’s lead to three points.
Kobe Webster and Ouedraogo combined for 10 points apiece for the Cornhuskers in the first half.
Dread connected on his third 3-pointer of the half with 12 seconds showing to tie the game at 35. Dread ended with 14 points, and Izaiah Brockington chipped in 11 points.
The Nittany Lions got just 10 points from their bench.
Allen scored a team-high 14 points with six rebounds for Nebraska
Sunday’s loss marked the sixth time this season Penn State lost by six or fewer points.
“I think we’ve really been executing,” Ferry said. “I think the guys executed very, very well. We’ve gotten really good shots; we just haven’t made a shot. We do situations in practice all the time, and we do execute.”
Five games remain on Penn State’s regular-season schedule, three against ranked opponents: No. 13 Ohio State, No. 4 Iowa and No. 17 Minnesota.
The Buckeyes visit Penn State at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“We can’t let Nebraska beat us twice,” Dread said. “We did our best. I think we had a good week. We didn’t overlook this team at all. I think they outplayed us today. Of course, it hurts. We’re going to get back in the gym and get better and move on to the next game.”
NEBRASKA 62, PENN STATE 61
NEBRASKA (5-12)
Mayen 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 4-6 0-1 8, Allen 6-11 0-0 14, Banton 3-6 0-0 7, McGowens 4-9 1-1 10, Webster 5-12 0-0 13, Ouedraogo 2-4 0-1 4, Stevenson 1-1 0-0 2, Thorbjarnarson 0-1 0-0 0, Andre 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-56 1-3 62.
PENN ST. (7-10)
Harrar 1-5 4-4 6, Brockington 4-9 3-3 11, Dread 4-10 2-2 14, Jones 7-20 1-3 18, Wheeler 1-7 0-0 2, Lundy 3-9 0-0 8, Sessoms 1-3 0-0 2, Buttrick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 10-12 61.
Halftime: 35-35. 3-Point Goals: Nebraska 7-19 (Webster 3-8, Allen 2-4, Banton 1-2, McGowens 1-3, Mayen 0-2), Penn St. 9-31 (Dread 4-9, Jones 3-8, Lundy 2-6, Sessoms 0-1, Brockington 0-2, Wheeler 0-5). Rebounds: Nebraska 31 (Allen 6), Penn St. 33 (Harrar 11). Assists: Nebraska 19 (Banton 6), Penn St. 13 (Sessoms 3). Total Fouls: Nebraska 12, Penn St. 9. A: 245.