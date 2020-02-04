STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach Pat Chambers and his players know they’re now targets every time they take the court.
The Nittany Lions improved two spots to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, marking the second straight week they've appeared.
Joining the nation’s best 25 programs isn’t new territory this season, as the Nittany Lions landed in the AP Top 25 Poll in Week 7. They stayed there for four weeks before a three-game skid forced them to the outskirts.
“I think it’s different the second time around,” Chambers said on Monday. “After Iowa, I’m not sure we handled it well all the way around. A lot of noise, a lot of distractions, and I felt like we fell prey a little bit.”
Penn State begins this week with a four-game win streak that’s seen the Nittany Lions earn home wins against Ohio State and Indiana, and road victories at Michigan and Nebraska.
Penn State (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) returned to State College early Sunday morning after defeating the Cornhuskers, 76-64, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions shot 30-of-67 (44.8 percent) from the field, while their defense limited the Cornhuskers to 38.7 percent (24-of-62). Penn State led by 24 points midway through the second half.
“I thought when we focused on defending and rebounding we did a better job,” Chambers said. “And if we’re focused on those areas — rather than scoring — good defense leads to offense.”
Penn State center Mike Watkins collected 17 rebounds to go with 11 points against Nebraska. The Nittany Lions out-rebounded the Cornhuskers, 49-38.
“For our team to be the best it can be, I have to keep pursuing rebounds,” Watkins said. “That’s something I’m good at, and that’s something I try to keep going.”
Penn State during its four-game win streak has held opponents to 37 percent shooting from the floor. Indiana scored a season-low 49 points when the Hoosiers fell at the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 29.
Opponents during the last four games are shooting just 30 percent from 3-point territory, and Penn State holds a plus-1 rebounding advantage during the stretch.
“What a change,” Chambers said. “We absolutely flipped the script. What once was our Achilles’ heel is now turning to become more of a positive.”
Penn State’s success this season has come from timely contributions from its bench. Reserves tallied 33 points against Nebraska. The group recorded 31 points against Indiana, and 31 and 26 points against Michigan and Ohio State, respectively.
“If you look at the minutes played by Lamar Stevens over his career, at this point he’d be near 40 minutes again — in the Big Ten for sure,” Chambers said. “And the fact that he’s only just a little bit under 30 ... specifically in the last four games, he’s only at 29 and change. So that speaks volumes right there. That means if he’s in foul trouble, or we need to rest him, that I believe and I have faith and trust in the guys that we’re bringing off the bench.”
Penn State will put its win streak up against No. 16 Michigan State (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) today when it travels to East Lansing. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Spartans are led by Associated Press preseason consensus All-American point guard Cassius Winston, who averages 18.2 points per game (third in Big Ten). Winston also ranks fourth in the Big Ten in assists (5.7 per game). Michigan State boasts the conference’s third-best rebounder in Xavier Tillman (10.1 rebounds per game).
Now that they’re back in the Top 25, Chambers said he and his team have a better understanding of how to handle the pressures that accompany that target. While it’s a task they don’t take lightly, Chambers said he encourages his players to enjoy it.
“Before every game, I tell them to have fun,” Chambers said. “Before we break the locker room, 'have fun' ... Because you have to have fun. If you’re playing under stress, worry, fear, you’re going to find the other result, and that’s not what you want. We worked on it in practice; we worked on it film session. We’re learning; we’re getting better. Go enjoy the moment with this special group of guys.”