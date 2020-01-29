STATE COLLEGE — Opening a new season on the road against a top-3 opponent is far from an enviable task.
Penn State did just that when it traveled to No. 3 BYU earlier this month to open the 2020 men’s volleyball season. BYU, now ranked No. 2 nationally, won both matches to send the Nittany Lions to an early 0-2 start.
Penn State (4-2) hasn’t lost since its trip to Utah. The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 7 nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Nittany Lions followed the early setbacks with a sweep of then-No. 6 UCLA, 3-0, on Friday in the Big Ten-Pac-12 Challenge by scores of 25-22, 29-27 and 26-24.
Calvin Mende posted a team-high 15 kills against the Bruins. Brett Wildman tallied 12 kills, and Bobby Wilden finished with 11.
Cole Bogner recorded 38 assists.
Penn State wrapped up play in the Big Ten-Pac-12 Challenge with a 3-2 win in against Southern California on Sunday. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead into the fourth set but the Nittany Lions picked up wins by scores of 25-23 and 15-12 in the final two sets.
Wildman closed out the tournament against the Trojans with 17 kills, Mende added 17, and Wilden finished with 11. Bogner erupted for 53 assists.
Penn State has also earned wins against ranked opponents Loyola University Chicago and Lewis University during its win streak.
Ball State and Ohio State visit State College on Friday and Saturday, respectively, as the Nittany Lions to push their win streak even longer.