Penn State men’s basketball tapped into the ACC via the transfer portal on Thursday for the second time since April.
On Thursday, former North Carolina guard D’Marco Dunn used Instagram to announce his transfer to Penn State. The Nittany Lions officially announced Dunn’s addition later in the afternoon.
Dunn joins former Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson, who transferred to the program in late April. Dunn has two years of remaining eligibility.
“We’re super excited to have D’Marco join our basketball family,” Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “I have known D’Marco for a long time and am really excited to now get to work with him. D’Marco fits our style of play and approach and we can’t wait to get in the gym with him.”
The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder played in 50 games during two seasons at North Carolina. Last year, he averaged 10.3 minutes and 2.7 points per game. He shot 42.4% from the floor and was 60% from the free-throw line. Dunn scored a career-best 14 points behind a career-high 25 minutes in North Carolina’s 21-point win against Louisville in January. His five rebounds against the Cardinals during the contest etched a career-best.
As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Dunn saw action in 23 games. He averaged 4.1 minutes and tallied 22 points during his inaugural season in Chapel Hill.
247Sports ranked Dunn a four-star prospect out of Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Arizona native began his prep career at Marana High School in Tucson, Arizona. Dunn held scholarship offers from Arizona, Maryland, Louisville, Texas and Houston, among other high-profile programs.
With Dunn’s signing, Rhoades has a complete roster for the 2023-24 season.
Including Dunn and Johnson, Rhoades’ offseason roster construction include the transfer additions of Adrian “Ace” Baldwin (guard), Nick Kern Jr. (guard), Zach Hicks (forward), Qudus Wahab (center), Leo O’Boyle (forward), RayQuawndis Mitchell (guard) and Favour Aire (forward).
Penn State has also signed class of 2023 Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson.