Penn State’s regular-season finale at Michigan State will reportedly be played on Black Friday (Nov. 24), according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The late-November matchup remains scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, on both programs’ websites as of Monday. But that could soon change, as Thamel reported Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is working with athletic departments to shore up “concessions” on a new multi-billion dollar television deal that begins later this year.
Petitti was hired in April to replace former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren after Warren departed the role to become president of the Chicago Bears.
“While this is being worked through, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State recently agreed to concessions to make short-term sacrifices to help the league make up for some lost revenue from the NBC deal,” Thamel wrote. “Penn State will play on the road in a short week on Black Friday against Michigan State, a game that was scheduled before Penn State agreed to it. Ohio State will host Michigan State on Nov. 11, the latest-ever home night game in Ohio State history, which is viewed as another concession to help the league through this moment.”
Since assuming his role of commissioner, Petitti, Thamel reports, has worked to cement details on the estimated $7 billion TV rights deals negotiated under Warren.
The Penn State-Michigan State series has historically been one of the Nittany Lions’ more competitive. Penn State defeated Michigan State, 35-16, last season at Beaver Stadium. The Spartans earned a 30-27 win in East Lansing a year earlier. The Nittany Lions are 4-5 in the series under coach James Franklin, and the all-time series remains deadlocked at 18-18-1. Both teams first met in 1914.
Penn State’s last Friday night game was in 2019 when the Nittany Lions defeated Maryland, 59-0, in College Park. Last year’s season opener for the program was played at Purdue on a Thursday night.
Penn State opens its 2023 season at home against West Virginia on Sept. 2 (7:30 p.m., NBC).